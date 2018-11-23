TDN Residence / i.House Architecture and Construction

Save this picture! Courtesy of i.House Architecture and Constructon

Architects i.House Architecture and Construction

Location 75 Trần Đại Nghĩa, Bách Khoa, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Vietnam

Lead Architects Chu Ngoc Anh, Nguyen Huy Cuong

Design Team Nguyen Dinh Tiep, Le Manh Trung, Hoang Anh Tuan, Pham Thanh Tung, Nguyen Thi Thai, Dang Huy Cuong

Area 485.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Save this picture! Courtesy of i.House Architecture and Constructon

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on Tran Dai Nghia Street, Hanoi, the house lies in a lovely and tranquil alley. 5.4 meters in width and 20.3 meters in length, the house, with two open views at the front and back, overlooks a tree-filled university campus. Such an area, in the urban district, is ideal for creating a living space for a whole family.

Save this picture! Courtesy of i.House Architecture and Constructon

With large panels of glass and rough, hollow brick, the panorama in front of the house with perennial trees of nearly 20m is optimized to achieve a great harmony of colors from leaves (green) and concrete (grey). In addition, a contrast can be clearly seen as the brick wall is vertically built to balance with the horizontally recessed loggia and the courtyard. Interlaced among the vertical and horizontal lines is a big tub of plant at the corner of the loggia on the second floor, which brings balance and sets the facade of the house apart. Therefore, the appeal of the house comes from a perfect blend of inner-outer spaces and the solidity and void in its architecture.

Adopted a nature-friendly design approach, every room in the house is filled with natural light and air: the skylight is built at the center of the house, next to the one-sided staircase and the corridor bridge connecting the functional rooms, which helps to create various openings reserved for airflow convection throughout the house. Green trees provide an excellent harmony between the man-made constructions and the natural landscape, offsetting the roughness of brick, steel, and concrete. Trees are not only important in regulating and refreshing internal air but also crucial in refilling the house with plenty of oxygen as a “green” lung.

Save this picture! Courtesy of i.House Architecture and Constructon

Moreover, traditional materials are given a priority and thoroughly considered in the construction process so that the simplicity, plainness and lyrical contents are most clearly depicted. The entire wall along one side of the house is surfaced with Bat Trang traditional ceramics, with different arrangement and layout, thereby creating a visual attraction throughout the house. What’s more, the decorative wood wall at the end of the house presents an ancient flavor with bright red colors, laced with balusters and delicately-carved sculptures, a nostalgic reminder of the typical culture of Northern Vietnam.

Save this picture! Courtesy of i.House Architecture and Constructon

Save this picture! Courtesy of i.House Architecture and Constructon

With this project, we not only focus on taking advantage of the natural elements such as wind, light, and trees but also the traditional features of the Vietnamese architecture. As a result, the living space seems cozier and closer to nature for each family member residing in this pretty house.