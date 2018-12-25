Baleia House / Tavora Dainese Arquitetura

+ 24

Architects Tavora Dainese Arquitetura

Location Praça da Baleia, Brazil

Authors Mariana Tavora, Fernando Dainese

Team Mariana Tavora, Fernando Dainese, Marilia Hamada

Area 3078.4 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Evelyn Muller

Manufacturers Loading...

Soil Survey Impacto Sondagens e Estacas

Structure Eng. Albano Camarinha

MEP Ramoska e Castellani

Marcenaria Movelarte, SCA Bragança More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The old beach house acquired by the customers was dismantled: a metallic structural reinforcement allowed replacement of walls in the ground floor social area by two metal pillars and glass doors, releasing the vision of the back and lateral gardens for who is inside the house.

The enlargement of the house limits respected an existing huge tree, and was the hook for the second project’s movement: a side garden settle under the tree, with the dining room specially next to it.

The new backyard balcony, in suspended metallic structure, opens toward the existing tree and brings a lightness to the design.

The tropical aesthetic of our landscape culture is well received by the hot and humid climate of são sebastião. Calateias, philodendros, heliconias and alpinias take protagonism in the landscape of the house.

The sequence of open environments living-dining room- balcony-lawn-pool translates the contemporary use of spaces, a celebration of weekend gatherings.