World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. A Library of High-Resolution Cutouts, Free with ArchDaily Discount Code

A Library of High-Resolution Cutouts, Free with ArchDaily Discount Code

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
A Library of High-Resolution Cutouts, Free with ArchDaily Discount Code
Save this picture!
A Library of High-Resolution Cutouts, Free with ArchDaily Discount Code , © Studio Esinam
© Studio Esinam

Swedish creative firm Studio Esinam has launched a second edition of their recently-created cutout shop, offering an aid to architects and designers seeking to enliven renders and visualizations. The studio’s products, including these print elevations of iconic landmarks, are made in Sweden with an emphasis on eco-friendly materials.

In celebration of the launch, the studio is offering a new mixed pack of 50 diverse, high resolution cuts outs for free, normally priced at £100. Users can gain access to the offer using the discount code “BFARCHDAILY” on the cutout shop here during the purchasing process.

You can check out a selection of the cutout products below, or on the official website here.

Save this picture!
© Studio Esinam
© Studio Esinam
Save this picture!
© Studio Esinam
© Studio Esinam
Save this picture!
© Studio Esinam
© Studio Esinam
Save this picture!
© Studio Esinam
© Studio Esinam
Save this picture!
© Studio Esinam
© Studio Esinam
Save this picture!
© Studio Esinam
© Studio Esinam
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "A Library of High-Resolution Cutouts, Free with ArchDaily Discount Code " 20 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906206/a-library-of-high-resolution-cutouts-free-with-archdaily-discount-code/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream