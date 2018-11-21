World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. Indonesia
  5. PHL Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Singkawang Cultural Center / PHL Architects

Singkawang Cultural Center / PHL Architects

  • 19:00 - 21 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Singkawang Cultural Center / PHL Architects
Save this picture!
Singkawang Cultural Center / PHL Architects, Courtesy of PHL Architects
Courtesy of PHL Architects

Courtesy of PHL Architects Courtesy of PHL Architects Courtesy of PHL Architects Courtesy of PHL Architects + 24

  • Architects

    PHL Architects

  • Location

    Jl. Yos Sudarso, Singkawang Bar., Kota Singkawang, Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia

  • Lead Architects

    Patrick Lim & Hendy Lim

  • Area

    1972.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Save this picture!
Courtesy of PHL Architects
Courtesy of PHL Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Singkawang is a small city, located in West Borneo, Indonesia. Demographically, Singkawang consists of three major ethnics: Tionghoa (Indonesian - Chinese), Dayak, and Melayu that live alongside together for many generations. The diversity makes Singkawang blessed with abundant art & culture potentials that have yet to be explored before. There are several potential annual events, for instance: Cap Go Meh festival, Gawai Dayak Naik Dango festival, Ngabayon festival, and so on. But the most famous event that potentially visited by tourist from all around the world annually is Cap Go Meh.

Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans

Despite those cultural prospects, the majority of Singkawang people are still classified into the low-income people. Nowadays, the younger generation prefers to move outside Singkawang in order to achieve a better life. Responding to the problems and embracing those multicultural potentials, the non-profit organization, Singkawang Cultural Center Foundation commissioned us as an architect to intervene and redesign one of the oldest almost-inactive cinema in Singkawang.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of PHL Architects
Courtesy of PHL Architects

The project itself later called Singkawang Cultural Center. Singkawang Cultural Center is a pioneer project serves as a cultural house, a community center that became the center for fostering and promoting culture and art in Singkawang, also to strengthen community bonds by displaying elements of Singkawang heritage through the architectural design of the building, local cuisine, artistic performances, and visual art displayed inside the building. The building is one of Tjhai Chui Mie's efforts as the mayor of Singkawang (2017-2022) to create her vision and mission that is the Great Singkawang by focusing on creative economy development.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of PHL Architects
Courtesy of PHL Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of PHL Architects
Courtesy of PHL Architects

It is expected to be a trigger for the further development of both economic and cultural tourism aspect through its architecture and programmes. Also as one of the tourist destination that ables to portray Singkawang and its people - representations. The design process focused on repairing the old cinema, creating a new ambiance in the city, emphasizing locally available materials (red brick of Singkawang), and responding to climate conditions. All of those design approaches were done without intervening the form of the old cinema itself.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of PHL Architects
Courtesy of PHL Architects

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
PHL Architects
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Cultural Center Indonesia
Cite: "Singkawang Cultural Center / PHL Architects" 21 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906199/singkawang-cultural-center-phl-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream