World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Vietnam
  5. Trinhvieta-Architects
  6. 2018
  7. CC Residence / Trinhvieta-Architects

CC Residence / Trinhvieta-Architects

  • 23:00 - 20 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
CC Residence / Trinhvieta-Architects
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

© Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki + 15

  • MEP Design

    Tran Cuong

  • Structure Design

    Phan Quang Thuan

  • Lighting Conceptual Design

    Nguyen Nhi Hoai Anh
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. The design task of our project CC Residence, similar to most of other housing projects in Hochiminh City, Vietnam is to find a solution to comfortable living condition in a high populated urban area in the tropics. The house is to serve its owner by creating a shelter not only to protect the people from the hot, humid and highly solar-radiated tropical weather, but also to create as much space as possible as well as to provide an enjoyable living atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Along with the growth of economy, like other Asian cities, Hochiminh City has a rapidly expanding its population and the demand of living had led to more and more slabs being stacked on one another to maximize floor area of buildings. Consequently, suitable living conditions such as natural lighting, ventilation or relaxing spaces are more and more difficult to be adopted.  

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Our idea for this project is to rearrange the allowed build-able volume by taking the volumes of two internal voids from the main volume, dividing them into several smaller volumes and attached them back to perimeter to serve as balconies. By doing this, as a whole, we create a porous volume which allow wind and natural light to flow in every corner of the house while still keep the necessary required volume.

Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch

CC Residence has 5 stories and consists of 7 apartments in which 2 are duplex with private courtyards. These 7 units embrace 2 internal voids with several balconies facing the outside. Internal voids provide private courtyards, laundry balconies and ventilation shafts for the dwellings while external balconies together with the double layer brick exterior create a “double skin” facade protecting the dwellings from the tropical weather.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The “double skin” facade is combined with two layers, internal layer of inner brick layer, glass openings and external layer of outer brick layer, balconies’ hollow brick, and greenery. This facade creates sunshade, allows airflow in between the layers and more over uses the bio-skin greenery to reduce heat radiation and provide relaxing atmosphere as a bonus.

Save this picture!
Detail
Detail

We try to capture the sense of a tropical dwelling by creating several forms of sun shade from either an eave, hollow brick walls or greenery, etc...in order to ease up the harsh solar radiation and provide comfortable relaxing spaces where natural wind flows.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Locations of the balconies and greenery are studied to be random and spontaneous which slightly make the house blend in the surrounding context introducing a new kind of architecture yet paying respect to its neighborhood.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Development of a City inevitably brings many impacts on our living conditions including both positive and negative ones. Through this project, we would like to propose a solution for a way of living in a high density tropical urban area which satisfies our demand of spaces while still brings us a “close-to-nature” enjoyable environment.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Trinhvieta-Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Vietnam
Cite: "CC Residence / Trinhvieta-Architects" 20 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906189/cc-residence-trinhvieta-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream