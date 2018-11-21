Mugs House / HUM arquitetos

+ 9

Architects HUM arquitetos

Location Tatuí, Brazil

Area 255.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographer Eduardo Figueiredo

Manufacturers

Structure Gama Z

Installations Ramoska e Castellani

Builder JS Mundial

Text description provided by the architects. The house project is divided in two blocks. The social area is located at the front section as a kind of porch with large dimensions (12m width and 3,5m height), which opens to the outside area where are located the pool, deck and lawn. The intimate block, at the back section is lower than the social, creating a variation on the house volume, which guarantees a lower height to master suite and other two bedrooms.

The living room has a constant illumination and a great airflow, ensured by the glass doors, that open along its width.

All material choice came naturally, based on the building process adopted.

The concrete was kept fair-faced and the eco brick not coated, creating an orange texture and reinforcing the contrast between intimate and social blocks.

The swimming pool has been coated with small black tiles, creating a constant water reflection.

The large mugs collection names the house project.