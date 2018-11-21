World
  Mugs House / HUM arquitetos

Mugs House / HUM arquitetos

  21 November, 2018
Mugs House / HUM arquitetos
Mugs House / HUM arquitetos, © Eduardo Figueiredo
© Eduardo Figueiredo

© Eduardo Figueiredo

  • Architects

    HUM arquitetos

  • Location

    Tatuí, Brazil

  • Area

    255.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographer

    Eduardo Figueiredo
© Eduardo Figueiredo
© Eduardo Figueiredo

Text description provided by the architects. The house project is divided in two blocks. The social area is located at the front section as a kind of porch with large dimensions (12m width and 3,5m height), which opens to the outside area where are located the pool, deck and lawn. The intimate block, at the back section is lower than the social, creating a variation on the house volume, which guarantees a lower height to master suite and other two bedrooms.

Floor plan
Floor plan

The living room has a constant illumination and a great airflow, ensured by the glass doors, that open along its width.
All material choice came naturally, based on the building process adopted.

© Eduardo Figueiredo
© Eduardo Figueiredo

The concrete was kept fair-faced and the eco brick not coated, creating an orange texture and reinforcing the contrast between intimate and social blocks.
The swimming pool has been coated with small black tiles, creating a constant water reflection.
The large mugs collection names the house project.

© Eduardo Figueiredo
© Eduardo Figueiredo

