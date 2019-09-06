World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restoration
  4. Portugal
  5. Nuno Valentim
  6. 2017
  7. Adaptive Reuse of the Palacete da Quinta do Bom Pastor / Nuno Valentin

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Adaptive Reuse of the Palacete da Quinta do Bom Pastor / Nuno Valentin

  • 12:00 - 6 September, 2019
  • Curated by Pedro Vada
  • Translated by Fernanda Cavallaro
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Adaptive Reuse of the Palacete da Quinta do Bom Pastor / Nuno Valentin
Save this picture!
Adaptive Reuse of the Palacete da Quinta do Bom Pastor / Nuno Valentin, © João Ferrand
© João Ferrand

© João Ferrand © João Ferrand © João Ferrand © João Ferrand + 18

  • Architects

    Nuno Valentim

  • Location

    1500-325, Estrada da Buraca, Lisbon, Portugal

  • Category

    Restoration

  • Lead Architects

    Nuno Valentim, Margarida Carvalho

  • Area

    1465.0 m²

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    João Ferrand

  • Hydraulics

    GEPECTROFA - Prof. Aníbal Costa, Rossana Pereira

  • Infrastructures

    AFACONSULT - Raul Serafim, Vasco Sampaio, Maria da Luz Santiago

  • HVAC

    GET – Gestão de Energia Térmica - Raul Bessa, Ricardo Carreto

  • Acoustic and Hygrothermic Consultant

    Prof. Vasco Freitas

  • Heritage Consultant

    António Vasques

  • Landscape Design

    PAISAGEM ILIMITADA - Cristina Marques

  • Builder

    AOF – Augusto Oliveira Ferreira - Filipe Ferreira, Belmiro Xavier, Ana Varajão

  • Inspector

    RPR – Rui Prata Ribeiro - Alfredo Cruz, Manuel Correia, Cláudia Alves, Rita Pereira, Carlos Leal
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© João Ferrand
© João Ferrand

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the Palacete da Quinta do Bom Pastor consisted of an adaptation to house the Portuguese Episcopal Conference headquarters – an extensive, diverse and complex brief. Though the first historical reference to the Quinta da Buraca dates back to 1712, it was only in the second half of the eighteenth century that it came to its current set, made up of a mansion, secondary structures, an ornamental garden and a gazebo.

Save this picture!
Groundfloor Plan
Groundfloor Plan
Save this picture!
© João Ferrand
© João Ferrand

The main building concentrates most services, which are distributed through the three floors and make avail of the existent compartments and decorative elements – ceilings and wooden floors. The reception halls and waiting rooms link it to the other spaces – the library, café, restrooms and meeting rooms, as well as the elevator, a special addition connecting the once separate buildings. The design aimed to preserve the original characteristics when it comes to materials and style, appealing to reinterpretations in the areas of deeper interventions.

Save this picture!
© João Ferrand
© João Ferrand
Save this picture!
© João Ferrand
© João Ferrand

The new brief and use demanded a great structural load, which had to be accounted for without compromising the original building. At the same time, it was important to guarantee comfort and insulation, correcting anomalies. All solutions were made case by case, room by room, taking into consideration the function, users, solar orientation, window dispositions, thermal inertia, thermal load…

Save this picture!
© João Ferrand
© João Ferrand
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations

The project also had to identify, diagnose and right the decorative elements that were done through successive interventions, consequence of the several owners that wished to leave their marks – for example, the original stone work and balustrades, iron railings, decorative tile panels (inside and outside), the tile façade looking toward the garden, the encrusted decorative panels and the painted ceiling in the gazebo.

Save this picture!
© João Ferrand
© João Ferrand

The renovation of the exterior was also very important, considering the fact that the site is listed as a green space of municipal interest. The design bettered walls and paths, maintaining the signs of its rural heritage, brought life to the ornamental garden and reinstated its relation to the building.

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Nuno Valentim
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Restoration Portugal
Cite: "Adaptive Reuse of the Palacete da Quinta do Bom Pastor / Nuno Valentin" [Reabilitação e adaptação do Palacete da Quinta do Bom Pastor / Nuno Valentim] 06 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Cavallaro, Fernanda) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/906154/adaptive-reuse-of-the-palacete-da-quinta-do-bom-pastor-nuno-valentin/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream