Stratosphere / Stockwool

  02:00 - 1 January, 2019
Stratosphere / Stockwool
Stratosphere / Stockwool, © Morley von Sternberg
© Morley von Sternberg

  • Architects

    Stockwool

  • Location

    55, Great Eastern Rd, London E15 1DL, United Kingdom

  • Pre-planning Architect

    Stockwool

  • Post-planning Architect

    Allies and Morrison

  • Area

    32400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Morley von Sternberg

  • Structural Engineer

    PTA

  • M&E Consultant

    Silock Dawson

  • Landscape Consultant

    Standerwick Land Design

  • Acoustic Consultant

    Cass Allen

  • CDM Coordinator

    MG Health and Safety

  • Approved Building Inspector

    NHBC

  • Main Contractor

    Telford Homes

  • Client

    Telford Homes

  • QS

    Telford Homes in house
© Morley von Sternberg
© Morley von Sternberg

Text description provided by the architects. Stratosphere, designed for Telford Homes, has transformed a brownfield site adjacent to Stratford station into two buildings boasting striking views.

Elevations
Elevations

With 342 new homes, the buildings comprise of an 11 storey brick-clad building, with retail and office accommodation at ground to second floor levels and 62 apartments above, and a 36 storey glazed building, with retail accommodation at ground floor level and 280 private apartments above plus a gym, a residents’ lounge at 35th floor level, and a stunning rooftop garden offering uninterrupted panoramic views across the Lea Valley, the Olympic site and further west towards the City of London.

© Morley von Sternberg
© Morley von Sternberg

Entry into the residential cores of each building is via a linked podium structure featuring the main concierge space and shared entrance lobby.

© Morley von Sternberg
© Morley von Sternberg

The creation of good quality amenity space has been central to the development of the design solution. The scheme provides private amenity space for the vast majority of the private residential units whilst also providing additional landscaped areas to the roof terraces of both buildings.

Section 1
Section 1

A strong retail frontage connects visually with the proposed retail spaces and public space at ground level. The intention was that the ground floor would be as active as possible and this is achieved through the placement of the retail and entry into the residential and commercial accommodation above.

© Morley von Sternberg
© Morley von Sternberg

The building envelope comprises innovative off-site manufactured modular facade elements, which have considerably improved the speed and safety of construction.

© Morley von Sternberg
© Morley von Sternberg

John Fitzgerald, Group Managing Director at Telford Homes commented:

“Stratosphere is a distinctive new addition to the evolving Stratford skyline, an evolution we are very proud to be leading.  The striking design by Allies and Morrison has been expertly and faithfully brought to life by Stockwool and ultimately offers the local community two new high quality residential buildings.”

Derek Jay, Partner at Stockwool commented:

“Stockwool worked closely with Telford Homes to deliver this high quality development, with particular emphasis on developing appropriate solutions for the construction of the contrasting façade treatments for the two buildings. We are very proud of the delivered scheme.”

© Morley von Sternberg
© Morley von Sternberg

Cite: "Stratosphere / Stockwool" 01 Jan 2019. ArchDaily.

