Stratosphere / Stockwool

+ 22

Architects Stockwool

Location 55, Great Eastern Rd, London E15 1DL, United Kingdom

Pre-planning Architect Stockwool

Post-planning Architect Allies and Morrison

Area 32400.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Morley von Sternberg

Structural Engineer PTA

M&E Consultant Silock Dawson

Landscape Consultant Standerwick Land Design

Acoustic Consultant Cass Allen

CDM Coordinator MG Health and Safety

Approved Building Inspector NHBC

Main Contractor Telford Homes

Client Telford Homes

QS Telford Homes in house More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Stratosphere, designed for Telford Homes, has transformed a brownfield site adjacent to Stratford station into two buildings boasting striking views.

With 342 new homes, the buildings comprise of an 11 storey brick-clad building, with retail and office accommodation at ground to second floor levels and 62 apartments above, and a 36 storey glazed building, with retail accommodation at ground floor level and 280 private apartments above plus a gym, a residents’ lounge at 35th floor level, and a stunning rooftop garden offering uninterrupted panoramic views across the Lea Valley, the Olympic site and further west towards the City of London.

Entry into the residential cores of each building is via a linked podium structure featuring the main concierge space and shared entrance lobby.

The creation of good quality amenity space has been central to the development of the design solution. The scheme provides private amenity space for the vast majority of the private residential units whilst also providing additional landscaped areas to the roof terraces of both buildings.

A strong retail frontage connects visually with the proposed retail spaces and public space at ground level. The intention was that the ground floor would be as active as possible and this is achieved through the placement of the retail and entry into the residential and commercial accommodation above.

The building envelope comprises innovative off-site manufactured modular facade elements, which have considerably improved the speed and safety of construction.

John Fitzgerald, Group Managing Director at Telford Homes commented:

“Stratosphere is a distinctive new addition to the evolving Stratford skyline, an evolution we are very proud to be leading. The striking design by Allies and Morrison has been expertly and faithfully brought to life by Stockwool and ultimately offers the local community two new high quality residential buildings.”

