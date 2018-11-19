World
  Le Cap Business Incubator / Reach & Scharff Architectes + Hors les Murs Architecture

Le Cap Business Incubator / Reach & Scharff Architectes + Hors les Murs Architecture

  12:00 - 19 November, 2018
Le Cap Business Incubator / Reach & Scharff Architectes + Hors les Murs Architecture
Le Cap Business Incubator / Reach & Scharff Architectes + Hors les Murs Architecture, © Kevin Dolmaire
© Kevin Dolmaire

© Kevin Dolmaire © Kevin Dolmaire © Kevin Dolmaire © Kevin Dolmaire + 37

  • Economy

    Biming

  • Structural Engineering

    Vessiere

  • MEP Engineering

    Akoé + Axiome

  • Landscape Engineering

    Sinéquanon

  • Casting Earth Engineering

    BE Terre

  • Casting Earth Studies

    CraTerre

  • Structures and Casting Earth

    Saugey

  • Wooden Carpentry, Frames and Facades

    SDCC

  • Exterior and Interior Joinery

    Carre Menuiseries

  • Budget

    1304000 €

  • Client

    Communauté de communes Les Vals du Dauphiné
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Kevin Dolmaire
© Kevin Dolmaire

Text description provided by the architects. In Saint-Clair-de-la-Tour, “Le Cap" business incubator is a structuring tool for economic development. Aimed to young entrepreneurs, it hosts, on a 1,000 sqm program, offices, coworking spaces and workshops for companies creators.

Situation
Situation

The architects, Reach & Scharff Architects and Hors les Murs Architecture, helped by a specialized engineering team, met the challenge of a demanding and innovative approach; and designed an earth and wood building that stands out as a manifesto of new practices.

© Kevin Dolmaire
© Kevin Dolmaire

La Corderie eco-district is a territorial project with a mixed program of housing, offices, craft workshops and park. The site run along the main road, facing an old rope, now demolished. In the North, the Bourbre Park accompanies the eponymous stream.

© Kevin Dolmaire
© Kevin Dolmaire

In this context, Le Cap, compact and homogeneous building, plays a clear partition. Two separate volumes (one for the offices, the other for the workshops) are linked by an central street, open on the park, and destined to become a demonstration space. Each young worker will be able to exhibit and enhance his work.

© Kevin Dolmaire
© Kevin Dolmaire

Le Cap promotes exchanges between young entrepreneurs and breaks isolation of everyone thanks to the diversity of spaces proposed (shared offices). It’s more than a lodging, but also a tool of information and support for creation of companies ; which will have for ambition to show off all over the Dauphiné territory.

Spaces
Spaces

Faced with the expectations of local materials and know-how, the team responded with a building of earth and wood. A cast earth base supports a frame and cladding wood floor. The materials are all from short circuits, less than 30 kilometres from the site.

© Kevin Dolmaire
© Kevin Dolmaire

Earth material has been chosen as a reference for a region where vernacular pisé (French rammed earth) architecture is particularly rich. Using the cast-earth process made possible to use an ancestral material with contemporary methods of implementation, very close to conventional concrete ; and therefore faster and less expensive than rammed earth.

© Kevin Dolmaire
© Kevin Dolmaire

The earth used come from the site (30%), to which sand and some ciment are added. The walls are decanted with a vegetable oil, then put under cure to not penalize the time of drying and evaporation of the water contained in the earth.

System - Scheme section
System - Scheme section

The cast earth offers a lively material of a slightly vibrant color, that brings a great softness to the space. It has wrinkles and irregularities, a few cracks in angle related to the retraction of the earth during drying. The walls are insulated from the inside to leave this beautiful material visible outside and in the central street.

Upstairs, a prefabricated wood structure is implemented with wood frame walls, biosourced wood wool insulation and prefabricated douglas tile siding.

Confort - Scheme Section
Confort - Scheme Section

This project get the will to be a signal for the future district, carrying an entrepreneurial dynamism as a singular and innovative aesthetic.

© Kevin Dolmaire
© Kevin Dolmaire

Cite: "Le Cap Business Incubator / Reach & Scharff Architectes + Hors les Murs Architecture" 19 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905973/le-cap-business-incubator-reach-and-scharff-architectes-plus-hors-les-murs-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

