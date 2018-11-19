World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Thailand
  5. Junsekino Architect and Design
  6. 2018
  7. LaeKhon NonBai / Junsekino Architect and Design

LaeKhon NonBai / Junsekino Architect and Design

  • 21:00 - 19 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
LaeKhon NonBai / Junsekino Architect and Design
Save this picture!
LaeKhon NonBai / Junsekino Architect and Design, © Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

© Spaceshift Studio © Spaceshift Studio © Spaceshift Studio © Spaceshift Studio + 26

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Text description provided by the architects. LaeKhon NonBai is a small hotel located at the central part of Nakhon Si Thammarat, one of the most ancient cities on the southern part of Thailand. The initiative of the project is to revitalize the building which has already been designed and done on both structural and architectural drawing. The intention of the architect is recreating the visual perception as well as fulfilling the missing element for instance, common area without any change on the structural design. The aesthetic of the building is created without any ornamentation, only by organizing the local element and re – coding the remaining finishing.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

One of the most important constrain for redesigning the visual perception of this 5 storey building on a rectangular plot of land surrounded by shophouses and apartment is to reduce the sense of solidity and repetition of the front elevation which is the only part that is exposing to the eyes. To achieve the constrain, materiality and assembly of the elements helps distracting the attention from the existing structure. By combining a few of basic construction materials including round bar steel curtain with brick and wood, the new characteristic of the building is being defined. This simplicity and straight forward façade is accommodated by using only few localizes materials. The pixilation of the façade helps creating depth and silhouette to the building.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

This semi- transparent façade is not only playing a part on the aesthetic of the building but also affect the living quality within the interior space as the building is located on the tropical ambient, the architect decided to use the most out of these natural resources. Through the pattern of the façade, ventilation and natural light can penetrate easily through the space within. The variation of shadow and light effect throughout the day create a sense of vibrancy to the interior.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

The building consists of 20 accommodation units with the ground floor as a lobby containing all the material that have been used in this hotel including wood, brick and glass block for the interior part. The viewpoint to the cityscape and Phra Mahathat temple, an important temple of the city, can be seen from the fifth floor of the hotel. As for the landscape design, the architect delicately designed to be part of the experience to the hotel by using the verticality of the round bar steel and reinterpret them into a form of tree.

Save this picture!
Plan 02
Plan 02
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
Plan 05
Plan 05

By taking the most advantages from the localization including material and the well – craftmanship skill of the contractor team, this allow the architect to be able to experiment through the variation of ideas and construction method which create a satisfying outcome.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Junsekino Architect and Design
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Thailand
Cite: "LaeKhon NonBai / Junsekino Architect and Design" 19 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905965/laekhon-nonbai-junsekino-architect-and-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream