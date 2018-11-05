World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Arquitectonica Reveals Tower of Pools for Downtown L.A. in New Renders

Arquitectonica Reveals Tower of Pools for Downtown L.A. in New Renders

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Arquitectonica Reveals Tower of Pools for Downtown L.A. in New Renders
Save this picture!
Arquitectonica Reveals Tower of Pools for Downtown L.A. in New Renders, 5th and Hill Tower. Image Courtesy of Arquitectonica
5th and Hill Tower. Image Courtesy of Arquitectonica

Arquitectonica has revealed new renderings of its proposal for a 53-story tower of cantilevered pools in Downtown Los Angeles. The skyscraper could be built under two different scenarios, where either the building becomes primarily residential units or a hotel and condominiums. The City of Los Angeles Department of City Planning published a draft Environmental Impact Report with further details on the 784-foot tower. Arquitectonica's tower is one of multiple developments underway around Pershing Square.

5th and Hill Tower. Image Courtesy of Arquitectonica 5th and Hill Tower. Image Courtesy of Arquitectonica 5th and Hill Tower. Image Courtesy of Arquitectonica 5th and Hill Tower. Image Courtesy of Arquitectonica + 5

Save this picture!
5th and Hill Tower. Image Courtesy of Arquitectonica
5th and Hill Tower. Image Courtesy of Arquitectonica

JMF Development owns the Pershing Square building at the tower's site along 5th and Hill streets, and they aim to create the new development on the vacant, L-shaped lot around the historic structure. The formal focus of the project are a series of cantilevered, glass-bottom pools for residents on the building's upper levels. Beginning as balconies, the building protrusions increase in size to become pools toward the top of the tower.

Save this picture!
5th and Hill Tower. Image Courtesy of Arquitectonica
5th and Hill Tower. Image Courtesy of Arquitectonica
Save this picture!
5th and Hill Tower. Image Courtesy of Arquitectonica
5th and Hill Tower. Image Courtesy of Arquitectonica

Of the two options for the project, Option A would include two, three, and four-bedroom condominiums with a 190-room hotel, guest amenities, and parking for 126 vehicles. Option B would include one, two, three, and four-bedroom condominiums with amenities, ground-floor retail space, and parking for 187 vehicles. “This project will bring those passions to life through a design that was inspired by the iconic California mid-century architecture," said JMF founder Jeffrey FIsh in a released statement. "With 5th and Hill, we are reimagining those classic California designs and their porous indoor-outdoor lifestyle celebrating our beautiful climate in a sleek, vertical tower that evokes the best of the last century while looking forward with innovative design and engineering.”

Pershing Square is set to begin renovations in 2020. While Arquitectonica's tower is under development and a timeline has not yet been released, JMF says project completion is currently anticipated in 2023. 

News via Urbanize LA

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Arquitectonica Reveals Tower of Pools for Downtown L.A. in New Renders" 05 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905245/arquitectonica-reveals-tower-of-pools-for-downtown-la-in-new-renders/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream