Arquitectonica Reveals Tower of Pools for Downtown L.A. in New Renders

Save this picture! 5th and Hill Tower. Image Courtesy of Arquitectonica

Arquitectonica has revealed new renderings of its proposal for a 53-story tower of cantilevered pools in Downtown Los Angeles. The skyscraper could be built under two different scenarios, where either the building becomes primarily residential units or a hotel and condominiums. The City of Los Angeles Department of City Planning published a draft Environmental Impact Report with further details on the 784-foot tower. Arquitectonica's tower is one of multiple developments underway around Pershing Square.

JMF Development owns the Pershing Square building at the tower's site along 5th and Hill streets, and they aim to create the new development on the vacant, L-shaped lot around the historic structure. The formal focus of the project are a series of cantilevered, glass-bottom pools for residents on the building's upper levels. Beginning as balconies, the building protrusions increase in size to become pools toward the top of the tower.

Of the two options for the project, Option A would include two, three, and four-bedroom condominiums with a 190-room hotel, guest amenities, and parking for 126 vehicles. Option B would include one, two, three, and four-bedroom condominiums with amenities, ground-floor retail space, and parking for 187 vehicles. “This project will bring those passions to life through a design that was inspired by the iconic California mid-century architecture," said JMF founder Jeffrey FIsh in a released statement. "With 5th and Hill, we are reimagining those classic California designs and their porous indoor-outdoor lifestyle celebrating our beautiful climate in a sleek, vertical tower that evokes the best of the last century while looking forward with innovative design and engineering.”

Pershing Square is set to begin renovations in 2020. While Arquitectonica's tower is under development and a timeline has not yet been released, JMF says project completion is currently anticipated in 2023.

News via Urbanize LA