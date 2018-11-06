Village Center in Sanhe / Wall Architects of XAUAT

Save this picture! Texture, Volume and depth. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang

+ 21

Structural Engineer Xinge Wang

MEP Engineer Rui Hu, Xue Cheng

Design Consultant Xiaojun Shi, Xinghui Li

Technical Consultant Li Gao

Client Sanhe village committee More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! The exterior view at night. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang

Text description provided by the architects. The project is situated in Sanhe Village, Fuping County, Shaanxi Province, China. This historical village is rich in resources. It is a typical representative of “Guan Zhong” villages and contains a spiritual characteristic reminiscent of the traditional homes of the Shaanxi people. Today, as the spiritual pursuit and cultural heritage become more and more important, the village carries an increasingly important responsibility.

Save this picture! The entrance of happiness courtyard. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang

The completion of this project is also aimed at reviving the cultural and spititual connection in rural architecture through a good design. This project will satisfy the rural residents' fundamental materialistic and spiritual needs, and at the same time improve the construction of rural public infrastructure.

Save this picture! Flowing interior space. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang

Save this picture! design sketch (horizontality and verticality of courtyard)

Save this picture! Flowing interior space. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang

From the perspective of public services, this project has become a veritable“village complex”which includes homes for the elderly, rural health center, village history showroom, village information service station, rural industry showroom, cultural activity center,reading and studying room, spiritual and cultural center, the village grand stage, and outdoor stadium, which aim to improve the rural lifestyle and satisfy the spiritual and cultural needs of the rural residents.

Save this picture! Rural exhibition space. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang

From the perspective of architectural design, the project explores the possibilities of rural architecture in a pure way. There are three important aspects: first, the reacquaintance of the local environment ; second, the redefinition of traditional space and modern rural life; and third, the usage and display of rural regional raw materials in contemporary construction.

Save this picture! Corridor bridge, courtyard and volume. Image © TrimontImage - Dong Wang