World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The Tallest Statue in the World is Completed in India

The Tallest Statue in the World is Completed in India

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The Tallest Statue in the World is Completed in India
Save this picture!
© Instagram user scroll_in
© Instagram user scroll_in

The world’s largest statue has been unveiled today by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The “Statue of Unity” depicting former Indian Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was designed by Michael Graves Architecture & Design and stands at 182 meters tall: almost twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in New York City.

The statue sits on the Sadhu-Bet Island, approximately 3.5 kilometers south of Sardar Sarovar Dam in the Narmada district of India. The unveiling of the statue will coincide with Patel’s 143rd birthday and celebrates his leadership in the country’s struggle for independence.

Save this picture!
Section of the Statue and Surrounds. Image © Michael Graves Architecture & Design
Section of the Statue and Surrounds. Image © Michael Graves Architecture & Design

The statue surpasses the Spring Temple Buddha in China, which stands at 128 meters, as being the world’s tallest statue. The statue required over 18,000 tonnes of reinforced steel and 1,700 tonnes of bronze, engineered by Larsen & Toubro. 

The statue sits on a base which houses a visitor’s center and a series of display halls dedicated to Sardar Patel and the history of India’s independence. A viewing area is located in the chest of the statue, providing panoramic views of the Narmada River and the Shoolpaneshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, whose lush green landscapes surround the site. Within the chest of the statue, visitors will also be able to view the structural detailing of the micro-panels that create the massive sculpture, giving them an indication of how the statue was assembled.

Foundations for the statue were laid on October 31st, 2013 by Modi in his role as chief minister of Gujarat. Since then, it is estimated to have cost $430million, funded predominantly by government and public sector companies. The statue is thus received criticism and accusations of misuse of public funds.

News via: Quartz

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "The Tallest Statue in the World is Completed in India" 31 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905016/the-tallest-statue-in-the-world-is-completed-in-india/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream