World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Qatar
  5. LEGORRETA
  6. 2011
  7. Georgetown University / LEGORRETA

Georgetown University / LEGORRETA

  • 10:00 - 5 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Georgetown University / LEGORRETA
Save this picture!
Georgetown University / LEGORRETA, © Pygmalion Karatzas
© Pygmalion Karatzas

© Pygmalion Karatzas © Pygmalion Karatzas © Pygmalion Karatzas © Pygmalion Karatzas + 29

  • Architects

    LEGORRETA

  • Location

    Education City, Doha, Qatar

  • Lead Architects

    Ricardo Legorreta, Victor Legorreta, Miguel Almaraz, Adriana Ciklik, Carlos Vargas, Miguel Alatriste

  • Area

    538000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2011

  • Photographs

    Pygmalion Karatzas

    • Associate Architect

      Francisco Cortina

    • Executive Architect

      Langdon Wilson International

    • Interior Design

      LEGORRETA / Langdon Wilson International / Cortina & Käll

    • Landscape Design

      Carter Romanek Landscape Architects, Inc.
      • More Specs Less Specs
    Save this picture!
    © Pygmalion Karatzas
    © Pygmalion Karatzas

    Text description provided by the architects. The Georgetown University's Campus in Qatar of the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service is integrated within the Northern side of the Education City Campus. The adjacent building to the West is the Central Library and to the Southwest the Student Center, also designed by LEGORRETA. To the South lies the Heritage Ruin and a Park with a strong visual and conceptual connection achieved by landscape design and orientation of the building.

    Save this picture!
    © Pygmalion Karatzas
    © Pygmalion Karatzas
    Save this picture!
    Site plan
    Site plan
    Save this picture!
    © Pygmalion Karatzas
    © Pygmalion Karatzas

    The major design intent is to brake down the monumentally of the overall building to a more human scale to make the student feel comfortable and transmit a feel at home atmosphere. The building is a composition of various smaller departments in order to give it a village-like character. All parts of the building are connected to the Common Space, the core of School of Foreign Service. The entrance is connected by a pleasant pedestrian walk -with sculptures- to the Green Spine on the South, operated by the People Mover.

    Save this picture!
    © Pygmalion Karatzas
    © Pygmalion Karatzas
    Save this picture!
    Section
    Section
    Save this picture!
    © Pygmalion Karatzas
    © Pygmalion Karatzas

    Landscaped courtyards and atria spaces interspersed throughout the complex of the building are intended to bring a tranquil feeling to the day to day activities and promote a sense of intimacy within the spaces that are orientated look onto these richly landscaped oases.

    Save this picture!
    © Pygmalion Karatzas
    © Pygmalion Karatzas

    Special attention is given to the outdoor environment. Water features refresh and ventilate the spaces around them. A cactus garden is located along the North façade and marks the transition between the desert and formally designed areas. Courtyards compliment adjacent building functions and are used for informal recreation and pleasant transition zones.

    Save this picture!
    © Pygmalion Karatzas
    © Pygmalion Karatzas

    View the complete gallery

    Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
    Save this project
    Share in Whatsapp
    About this office
    LEGORRETA
    Office

    Products:

    Glass Steel Stone

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University Qatar
    Cite: "Georgetown University / LEGORRETA" 05 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904875/georgetown-university-legorreta/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream