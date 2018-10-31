House João de Barro / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

+ 23

Architects Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Location Brazil

Architect in Charge Danilo Terra, Pedro Tuma, Fernanda Sakano, Juliana Terra, Bárbara Fernandes

Area 200.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographer Pedro Kok

Manufacturers

Landscape Gabriella Ornaghi Arquitetura da Paisagem

Structure Guilherme Basílio Vick

Text description provided by the architects. The desire of the young couple who came to our office was a house close to nature to enjoy their free time with their children and host their friends and family.

Thus our starting point for this the project was to design a house that is related with its surroundings and its landscape. By taking advantage of the privileged view of the mountains and the site´s slope, it was possible to implement the construction in a light and intelligent manner, without requiring soil movements for its construction.

The bedrooms were strategy positioned to get the morning sunlight, while the living room and kitchen portraits the view of nature, receiving the entrance of light in the winter.

The courtyard has a direct connection with the social sectors of the house expanding the living areas.The pool adapts according to the seasons: becoming a “small beach” that overflows on hot days or a mirror extending the patio in winter.