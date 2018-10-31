World
i

i

i

i

i

  House João de Barro / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

House João de Barro / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

  14:00 - 31 October, 2018
House João de Barro / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
House João de Barro / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados, © Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

© Pedro Kok

  • Architects

    Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

  • Location

    Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Danilo Terra, Pedro Tuma, Fernanda Sakano, Juliana Terra, Bárbara Fernandes

  • Area

    200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographer

    Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. The desire of the young couple who came to our office was a house close to nature to enjoy their free time with their children and host their friends and family.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Plan
Plan
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Thus our starting point for this the project was to design a house that is related with its surroundings and its landscape. By taking advantage of the privileged view of the mountains and the site´s slope, it was possible to implement the construction in a light and intelligent manner, without requiring soil movements for its construction.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

The bedrooms were strategy positioned to get the morning sunlight, while the living room and kitchen portraits the view of nature, receiving the entrance of light in the winter.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Sections
Sections
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

The courtyard has a direct connection with the social sectors of the house expanding the living areas.The pool adapts according to the seasons: becoming a “small beach” that overflows on hot days or a mirror extending the patio in winter.

Render 01
Render 01
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

About this office
Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Brazil
Cite: "House João de Barro / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados" [Casa João de Barro / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados] 31 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904826/house-joao-de-barro-terra-e-tuma-arquitetos-associados/> ISSN 0719-8884

