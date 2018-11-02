World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Dorms
  4. Argentina
  5. Z+BCG ARQUITECTOS
  6. 2018
  7. STUDENT RESIDENCE / Z+BCG ARQUITECTOS

  • 08:00 - 2 November, 2018
STUDENT RESIDENCE / Z+BCG ARQUITECTOS
© Sebastián Vecchi
© Sebastián Vecchi

  • Architects

    Z+BCG ARQUITECTOS

  • Location

    Salta 1761, B7600DFI Mar del Plata, Pcia de Buenos Aires, Argentina

  • Architects author of the work

    Zanoni, Carlos, Becerra Juan, Campise Julian, Giri Sebastian.

  • Design Team

    Becerra Saulo, Campise Uriel

  • Interior Design

    Lic. Yanina Giarelli.

  • Area

    1350.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographer

    Sebastián Vecchi
© Sebastián Vecchi
Text description provided by the architects. In the center of the city of Mar del Plata in the General Pueyrredón party is located this new and modern compact building. It arises from the need to respond to the student demand for accommodation for students from nearby locations; also looking for the creation of a space that promotes cultural exchange between students and the community.

© Sebastián Vecchi
Elevation
© Sebastián Vecchi
It develops in height, linking the different required uses: administrative offices and student accommodation. Located in a strategic point and close to all services and places of public and private study.

Typical floor plan
© Sebastián Vecchi
The building in question has three administrative levels in the basement, ground floor and first floor; six typical plants of three shared rooms each, with space to accommodate a total of 48 people; it is complemented by two levels designed for everyday uses for students. The latter consists of a large multipurpose space and a self-managed kitchen is complemented on the top floor with laundry and a semi-covered barbecue area with terrace and grill.

© Sebastián Vecchi
© Sebastián Vecchi
The general income to the building is made from ground floor with a reception area for personnel in charge of the control, accompanied by vehicular income.

© Sebastián Vecchi
The personal space of rooms is inhabited by two or three students, and they have the adequate equipment to develop their activities comfortably: single bed, bathroom and separate vanitory, study area with desks and individual storage, air conditioning with invert technology, completing with a large balcony with external view and allowing an individual expansion of the boys. Shared and fully equipped kitchen, study areas, patios and common rooms are the places where the exchange and coexistence that gives life to this typology takes place.

© Sebastián Vecchi
Dorms zone
© Sebastián Vecchi
While the materiality in the façade is simple and austere, the exposed concrete is used combining perforated metallic steel sunshades and glass rails. All low maintenance and long-lasting materials.

Z+BCG ARQUITECTOS
Wood Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Other facilities Dorms Buildings Residential Argentina
Cite: "STUDENT RESIDENCE / Z+BCG ARQUITECTOS" [RESIDENCIA ESTUDIANTIL / Z+BCG ARQUITECTOS] 02 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904715/student-residence-z-plus-bcg-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

