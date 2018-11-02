STUDENT RESIDENCE / Z+BCG ARQUITECTOS

+ 34

Architects Z+BCG ARQUITECTOS

Location Salta 1761, B7600DFI Mar del Plata, Pcia de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Architects author of the work Zanoni, Carlos, Becerra Juan, Campise Julian, Giri Sebastian.

Design Team Becerra Saulo, Campise Uriel

Interior Design Lic. Yanina Giarelli.

Area 1350.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographer Sebastián Vecchi

Construction Grupo Teccsa, NES s.a. (hormigón)

Structural Calculation Ing. Edgar Moran More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In the center of the city of Mar del Plata in the General Pueyrredón party is located this new and modern compact building. It arises from the need to respond to the student demand for accommodation for students from nearby locations; also looking for the creation of a space that promotes cultural exchange between students and the community.

It develops in height, linking the different required uses: administrative offices and student accommodation. Located in a strategic point and close to all services and places of public and private study.

The building in question has three administrative levels in the basement, ground floor and first floor; six typical plants of three shared rooms each, with space to accommodate a total of 48 people; it is complemented by two levels designed for everyday uses for students. The latter consists of a large multipurpose space and a self-managed kitchen is complemented on the top floor with laundry and a semi-covered barbecue area with terrace and grill.

The general income to the building is made from ground floor with a reception area for personnel in charge of the control, accompanied by vehicular income.

The personal space of rooms is inhabited by two or three students, and they have the adequate equipment to develop their activities comfortably: single bed, bathroom and separate vanitory, study area with desks and individual storage, air conditioning with invert technology, completing with a large balcony with external view and allowing an individual expansion of the boys. Shared and fully equipped kitchen, study areas, patios and common rooms are the places where the exchange and coexistence that gives life to this typology takes place.

While the materiality in the façade is simple and austere, the exposed concrete is used combining perforated metallic steel sunshades and glass rails. All low maintenance and long-lasting materials.