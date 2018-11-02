Duke Student Wellness Center / Duda|Paine Architects

+ 22

Contracting Gilbane Building Company

Structural/Landscape/Civil Engineering Stewart, Inc.

MEP Engineering Newcomb & Boyd

Healthcare Consultant MHTN

Construction Gilbane Building Company

AV equipment/electronics/software Kontek Systems

Client Duke University More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Center weaves health and wellness together into everyday student life, with Student Health, Nutrition, Counseling and Psychological Services, Wellness and Case Management programs coming together under one roof. This innovative new facility both answers the needs of clinical care and expands the role of wellness in ensuring healthy students. Strategically situated between athletics, student services and residential complexes, the building abuts Duke historic forest’s and a primary campus circulation path.

The design’s transparent two-story entry brings natural light into the building and allows for views of the outdoors. To minimize the project’s environmental impact, oak harvested from the site was used extensively for interior surfaces and exterior seating.

A contemplative garden reinforces connections to nature and extends to campus pathways. A monumental entry stair follows a translucent wall up through the lobby to celebrate the intersection of care, prevention and social interaction in achieving wellness.

Public and private functions are layered—the entry is open, but presents circulation options for students seeking care, privacy, socializing or wellness programs.