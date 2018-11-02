World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Wellbeing
  4. United States
  5. Duda|Paine Architects
  6. 2017
  Duke Student Wellness Center / Duda|Paine Architects

Duke Student Wellness Center / Duda|Paine Architects

  2 November, 2018
Duke Student Wellness Center / Duda|Paine Architects
Duke Student Wellness Center / Duda|Paine Architects, © Robert Benson Photography
  • Contracting

    Gilbane Building Company

  • Structural/Landscape/Civil Engineering

    Stewart, Inc.

  • MEP Engineering

    Newcomb & Boyd

  • Healthcare Consultant

    MHTN

  • Construction

    Gilbane Building Company

  • AV equipment/electronics/software

    Kontek Systems

  • Client

    Duke University
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

Text description provided by the architects. The Center weaves health and wellness together into everyday student life, with Student Health, Nutrition, Counseling and Psychological Services, Wellness and Case Management programs coming together under one roof. This innovative new facility both answers the needs of clinical care and expands the role of wellness in ensuring healthy students. Strategically situated between athletics, student services and residential complexes, the building abuts Duke historic forest’s and a primary campus circulation path.

The design’s transparent two-story entry brings natural light into the building and allows for views of the outdoors. To minimize the project’s environmental impact, oak harvested from the site was used extensively for interior surfaces and exterior seating.

Axonometry 01
Axonometry 01

A contemplative garden reinforces connections to nature and extends to campus pathways. A monumental entry stair follows a translucent wall up through the lobby to celebrate the intersection of care, prevention and social interaction in achieving wellness.

Public and private functions are layered—the entry is open, but presents circulation options for students seeking care, privacy, socializing or wellness programs.

Duda|Paine Architects
Wood Glass Steel

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Educational Architecture Higher Education University United States
Cite: "Duke Student Wellness Center / Duda|Paine Architects" 02 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904664/duke-student-wellness-center-duda-paine-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

