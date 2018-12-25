World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. China
  5. Xiamen Himalaya Design & Decoration
  6. 2018
  7. MH Creative Studio / Xiamen Himalaya Design & Decoration

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

MH Creative Studio / Xiamen Himalaya Design & Decoration

  • 19:00 - 25 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MH Creative Studio / Xiamen Himalaya Design & Decoration
Save this picture!
© Xiaodong Xu
© Xiaodong Xu

© Xiaodong Xu © SHEN PHOTO © SHEN PHOTO © SHEN PHOTO + 33

  • Interiors Designers

    Xiamen Himalaya Design & Decoration

  • Location

    Quanzhou, Fujian Province, China

  • Leader Designer

    Roy Hu

  • Design Team

    Jinning Zeng

  • Area

    250.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Xiaodong Xu, SHEN PHOTO
Save this picture!
© Xiaodong Xu
© Xiaodong Xu

Text description provided by the architects. MH Creative relocates the new office to the old factory of “YUAN HE TANG”, a China Time-honored Brand in Quanzhou. When visitors come to the scene for the first time, they linger on the vicissitudes over years. Water traces are mottled on the walls. Light spots, projected by the round holes of the canopy, play hide-and-seek between the beams and columns. In an instant, an impulse is triggered so as to wake up the sleeping spatial memory, inject new vitality, and let it continue and grow.

Save this picture!
© Xiaodong Xu
© Xiaodong Xu

The design conforms to the original spatial pattern and follows the two axes. When going up via the elevator, guest arrival axis is paved. The white rock slab countertop at the foreground extends into the steel ladder box into the sidestep. Big Kaws doll sits on the sidestep, and meditates under the background of merciful Buddha statue not far away (a masterpiece by sculptor Jiang Sheng).

Save this picture!
Second floor plan
Second floor plan

Pushing the steel barn door, the white rock slab continues to extend into a conference table. The light boxes, engraved on the wall, give hint on the structural logic of the mezzanine. The white boxes below light boxes are embedded in the tea table. The horizontal plate supports the glory of MH Creative for many years. Ascending step by step in the ladder box, stepping on the starlight projected from the perforated steel plate, following the steel-pipe handrails on both sides leading to the mezzanine, people can find that steel sidestep penetrates through ladder box to roll out a steel bridge, where they can overlook the composition and intersperse of spaces when leaning against the railing.

Save this picture!
© SHEN PHOTO
© SHEN PHOTO

On the other axis, the opening and closing of the barn door are connected with Design Department and Director’s Office. Vertical dimension is further stretched by longitudinal light box and the tube groove. The bottom bookshelf is free to rotate so that the opening and closing of the two parallel spaces radiate ritual significance. The steel bridge is connected to one end of the inner gallery through the mezzanine, while one end of the inner gallery is vaulted externally. In this way, top and bottom are in stark contrast and look interesting.

Save this picture!
© SHEN PHOTO
© SHEN PHOTO

The space is made of perforated hot-rolled steel plate. The surface of the hot-rolled steel plate is mottled and slightly soft, which highlights the industrial properties of the old building in the past. The enclosure and stepping of the ladder box are all made of U-shaped folded plates. Light-weight perforation is used to overshadow the heavy structure. Opening and closing of the bookshelf further changes the multi-dimensional perforation superposition, which looks thick or light under ink-like artistic conception.

Save this picture!
© SHEN PHOTO
© SHEN PHOTO

The daylight sun travels through the circular holes in the canopy. At night, lights diffract into a fantasy. The patina on the wall is lightly polished and lightly sprayed to make the vague and dim water stains of the house. The wainscot is applied with the previous lacquer brushing process. The ground terrazzo mirrors the memory of former days.

Save this picture!
© SHEN PHOTO
© SHEN PHOTO

The designer expects to re-architect the space and infuse new design elements in order to rejuvenate the old building.
* From the mezzanine vault to the longitudinal lamp trough of design table, light or suspender passes through the cooling holes on the lamp chamfer.
* After the barn door cover is detached, the logos are connected in series, and sidelight projects the shadow on the wall.
* Perforated steel bookcase in Director’s Office becomes a focus along the axis.

Save this picture!
© SHEN PHOTO
© SHEN PHOTO

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Xiamen Himalaya Design & Decoration
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors China
Cite: "MH Creative Studio / Xiamen Himalaya Design & Decoration" 25 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904596/mh-creative-studio-xiamen-himalaya-design-and-decoration/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Xiaodong Xu

泉州美晖办公室 / 厦门喜玛拉雅设计装修

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream