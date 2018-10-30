World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. France
  5. forte_forte
  6. 2018
  7. forte_forte paris / forte_forte

forte_forte paris / forte_forte

  • 02:00 - 30 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
forte_forte paris / forte_forte
Save this picture!
forte_forte paris / forte_forte, © danilo scarpati
© danilo scarpati

© danilo scarpati © danilo scarpati © danilo scarpati © danilo scarpati + 17

  • Architects

    forte_forte

  • Location

    11 Rue de Grenelle, 75006 Paris, France

  • Lead Design

    robert vattilana, giada forte

  • Area

    120.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    danilo scarpati
Save this picture!
© danilo scarpati
© danilo scarpati

Text description provided by the architects. Each eye, a path. Emotional, timeless classicism, sculpted by hands and feelings. The space is conceived as a story told through materials that define atmospheres and sensations. As in a saga, the narration initiated with the milan boutique continues: the spirit is the same, the interpretation absorbs and shapes the genius loci.

Save this picture!
© danilo scarpati
© danilo scarpati

The space, positioned slightly below street level, is delicate and welcoming, feminine yet strong. Doing more with less amplifies the emotional outcome of the project, curated by robert vattilana and giada forte. The narration starts from the sculptural staircase that functions as a threshold, a display, a seat and a support. A monolithic step made of pink onyx touches the floor, disclosing the storytelling. The space is permeated by the lyrical warmth of the imperfect human touch, which is always palpable in the treatments and finishes. 

Save this picture!
© danilo scarpati
© danilo scarpati

The feel of the hand–made gives everything presence and character. The balance of contrasting elements defines a harmony full of surprises, in which delicacy and assertiveness fade into one another.

Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© danilo scarpati
© danilo scarpati

Granite takes the leading role: on the floors, on the boiserie and in the furnishing elements. It is granite crossed with luminescent traces of quartz and with brass insertions, or laid in geometric patterns that warm up and morph the stone’s masculine solidity. Pink onyx is a feminine and precious presence that punctuates the spatial discourse: a small table, a part of the cash desk, the entrance step. 

Save this picture!
© danilo scarpati
© danilo scarpati

The harmony of lines and curves, of gray and pink, of white and metal is a defining character. A curved wall covered with gold leaf hides and contains the warehouse area; the welcoming dressing rooms are closed by frosted brass hinged doors. Sofas and vases add a homely touch; plants are a presence that further enriches the layering of textures. Mirror triptychs, white full–length linen curtains, chandeliers wrapped around columns add further nuance. A solitary and abstract figurative presence is an emotional sculpture by franco–israeli artist achiam: it depicts the sinuous silhouette of a seated woman.

Save this picture!
© danilo scarpati
© danilo scarpati

Brass is the calligraphic signature that harmonizes the story. Akin to a light freehand sign drawn in space, it defines the display elements, the shape of the mirrors, the portholes and the silhouette of the dressing rooms, the suspended shelf of the display cabinet. 

Save this picture!
© danilo scarpati
© danilo scarpati

The juxtaposition of materials is a play of light and density: the transparent impalpability of the curtains, behind which lightboxes create lantern effects, alternates with the voluptuous density of the capitonné velvet of the dressing rooms, the serenity of the granite with the metallic warmth of the brass and the firm delicacy of onyx. Ancient stones collected during a journey, small jade stones and an afghan stone stalactite look molded by time. The leather seats – light–colored and perforated like old gloves, studded like an ashlar – are an assertively classic presence.

Save this picture!
© danilo scarpati
© danilo scarpati

The space mixes tangible echoes, from a touch of bauhaus time to jean prouvé and carlo scarpa, transforming them into suggestions and hints. One feels like entering a dreamy non–place, in which the known and the familiar obey a non–prescriptive logic. The point of view becomes a point of departure.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
forte_forte
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store France
Cite: "forte_forte paris / forte_forte" 30 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904573/forte-forte-paris-forte-forte/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream