  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. China
  5. Beijing Qingzhu Architecture Design
  6. 2017
  7. (Not Area)16# Xiaochaye Hutong / Beijing Qingzhu Architecture Design

(Not Area)16# Xiaochaye Hutong / Beijing Qingzhu Architecture Design

  • 23:00 - 27 October, 2018
(Not Area)16# Xiaochaye Hutong / Beijing Qingzhu Architecture Design
Front west side bird eye view. Image © Jun Liu
  • Technical Support

    THUPDI, Jun Liu, Zhibin Liu, Xiaoyan Sun, Peng Wang, Tao Shu

  • Structural Deepening

    Beijing Housespace Prefab Co.,LTD, Feng Gao, Ning Guo

  • Assembly Construction

    Heneng Ren Ju Tech Co.,LTD, Qiang Wang, Runbin Yang

  • Structure

    Beijing Housespace Prefab Co.,LTD

  • Waterproof

    Beijing Chienchung New Material Technology Co.,

  • Assembly Construction Builder

    Heneng Ren Ju Tech Co.,LTD

  • Sewage Equipment

    WEI BO LANG
(Not Area)16# Xiaochaye Hutong / Beijing Qingzhu Architecture Design, Entrance night view. Image © Jun Liu
Text description provided by the architects. In the trend of Beijing Hutong renovation, architects have studied and interpreted Hutong Culture from various angles, but few of them achieved productive results in industrialization of renovating Beijing Hutong. In 2016, our architects accepted the challenge researching in this very field. One year later, an industrialization product was successfully developed and soon presented during 2017’s Beijing International Design Week. The product was accepted by the citizens, and in the meantime, gained social attention widely during the event.

Living room. Image © Jun Liu
The purpose of studying the applicability of assembly housing technology in building renovation is to improve the existing construction methods and to reduce the environmental pressure and various costs in the renewal of the old city so as to provide more choices for the implementation of the inventory planning.

Living room. Image © Jun Liu
With Hutong courtyards’ outstanding complexity in renovating, we selected a few representatives of the courtyards of single-story houses in the area of Baitasi, Beijing, for assembly upgrading and renovating and achieved excellent results.

Staircase and windows. Image © Jun Liu
From the proposal to the completion of the renovation project in 16# xiaochaye hutong , everything was based on research and design, in order to make sure the result of the research could implement in practice.

Living room with sunshine. Image © Jun Liu
Living room with sunshine. Image © Jun Liu
Living room void. Image © Jun Liu
Dining room. Image © Jun Liu
The construction team is set up by the architects. we preposed the technical difficulties in the design and processing aspects of the solution, ensured the designing and constructing completeness of the project.Excellent design team and technical consultants guaranteed the comfort and practicality of the house.

Staircase. Image © Jun Liu
We have come to achieve a package type in process of construction, it adapts to hutong restrictions, in which all scattered one-story houses can be upgraded by the methods in the idea of industrialization.

Kitchen void. Image © Jun Liu
After 16# xiaochaye hutong project, we strongly believe that the old houses renovation with assembly technology has already become a complete industrial chain. we are looking forward more companies participating in the transformation of old housing industry practice by our efforts. 

Kitchen light. Image © Jun Liu
With increasing pressure in environmental protection, market is demanding for higher standards. In metropolises, constant relocation of large construction materials market occurs; labor expenses is rising; materials and construction costs are having the tremendous growth year by year. As a result, in renovation industry, personalized and environmental-friendly practice will cost more. Thus, prefabricated construction is relatively more controllable in cost, the effect on the environment, as well as the craft technology.

Living room. Image © Jun Liu
The 16# xiaochaye hutong is a significant and representative project in housing industry. To apply prefabrication technology in renovation, that is, using customized assembly materials provided a new way in both implementations of the city planning and the renovation and upgrading of old cities.

East side of courtyard. Image © Chi Zhang
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Beijing Qingzhu Architecture Design
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation China
Cite: "(Not Area)16# Xiaochaye Hutong / Beijing Qingzhu Architecture Design" 27 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904556/not-area-16-number-xiaochaye-hutong-beijing-qingzhu-architecture-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Entrance night view. Image © Jun Liu

北京小茶叶胡同16号改造 / 北京清筑建筑设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

