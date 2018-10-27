(Not Area)16# Xiaochaye Hutong / Beijing Qingzhu Architecture Design

Save this picture! Front west side bird eye view. Image © Jun Liu

Technical Support THUPDI, Jun Liu, Zhibin Liu, Xiaoyan Sun, Peng Wang, Tao Shu

Structural Deepening Beijing Housespace Prefab Co.,LTD, Feng Gao, Ning Guo

Assembly Construction Heneng Ren Ju Tech Co.,LTD, Qiang Wang, Runbin Yang

Structure Beijing Housespace Prefab Co.,LTD

Waterproof Beijing Chienchung New Material Technology Co.,

Assembly Construction Builder Heneng Ren Ju Tech Co.,LTD

Sewage Equipment WEI BO LANG

Save this picture! Entrance night view. Image © Jun Liu

Text description provided by the architects. In the trend of Beijing Hutong renovation, architects have studied and interpreted Hutong Culture from various angles, but few of them achieved productive results in industrialization of renovating Beijing Hutong. In 2016, our architects accepted the challenge researching in this very field. One year later, an industrialization product was successfully developed and soon presented during 2017’s Beijing International Design Week. The product was accepted by the citizens, and in the meantime, gained social attention widely during the event.

The purpose of studying the applicability of assembly housing technology in building renovation is to improve the existing construction methods and to reduce the environmental pressure and various costs in the renewal of the old city so as to provide more choices for the implementation of the inventory planning.

With Hutong courtyards’ outstanding complexity in renovating, we selected a few representatives of the courtyards of single-story houses in the area of Baitasi, Beijing, for assembly upgrading and renovating and achieved excellent results.

Save this picture! Staircase and windows. Image © Jun Liu

From the proposal to the completion of the renovation project in 16# xiaochaye hutong , everything was based on research and design, in order to make sure the result of the research could implement in practice.

Save this picture! Living room with sunshine. Image © Jun Liu

Save this picture! Living room void. Image © Jun Liu

The construction team is set up by the architects. we preposed the technical difficulties in the design and processing aspects of the solution, ensured the designing and constructing completeness of the project.Excellent design team and technical consultants guaranteed the comfort and practicality of the house.

We have come to achieve a package type in process of construction, it adapts to hutong restrictions, in which all scattered one-story houses can be upgraded by the methods in the idea of industrialization.

After 16# xiaochaye hutong project, we strongly believe that the old houses renovation with assembly technology has already become a complete industrial chain. we are looking forward more companies participating in the transformation of old housing industry practice by our efforts.

With increasing pressure in environmental protection, market is demanding for higher standards. In metropolises, constant relocation of large construction materials market occurs; labor expenses is rising; materials and construction costs are having the tremendous growth year by year. As a result, in renovation industry, personalized and environmental-friendly practice will cost more. Thus, prefabricated construction is relatively more controllable in cost, the effect on the environment, as well as the craft technology.

The 16# xiaochaye hutong is a significant and representative project in housing industry. To apply prefabrication technology in renovation, that is, using customized assembly materials provided a new way in both implementations of the city planning and the renovation and upgrading of old cities.