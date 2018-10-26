World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. Norway
  5. Helen & Hard
  6. 2017
  7. Grimstad Library / Helen & Hard

Grimstad Library / Helen & Hard

  • 03:00 - 26 October, 2018
Grimstad Library / Helen & Hard
Grimstad Library / Helen & Hard, © Helge Eek
© Helge Eek

© Helge Eek © Helge Eek © Sindre Ellingsen © Sindre Ellingsen + 24

© Sindre Ellingsen
© Sindre Ellingsen

Text description provided by the architects. The new library in Grimstand has a central, waterfront location. It lies between the old town and the new town center. The intention is for the library to not only be a place to read and borrow books, but for the building to become a social meeting point with the opportunity to host a variety of cultural events. The building is accessible for all.

© Sindre Ellingsen
© Sindre Ellingsen

The context acts as an important driver for the architecture. The building acts as a covered walkway connecting the old town in the north and new town center in the south. This passageway is filled with a public and cultural programme for all the towns inhabitants and visitors to enjoy.

Floor plan 01
Floor plan 01
© Sindre Ellingsen
© Sindre Ellingsen
Floor plan 02
Floor plan 02

An existing building on the site, together with the budget, formed a limited framework for the project. However, this limitation was looked upon as a positive; the old structure is partially kept and acts as foundations for the new light timber structure. The compact volume of the building has a rational timber structure. The timber frames are placed with a spacing of 3m on top of the existing concrete building.

© Sindre Ellingsen
© Sindre Ellingsen

The building is organized over three floors. The main library functions on the first floor with a secluded children’s area on the second. The administration is found on the ground floor. Additionally the building houses a café, auditorium and exhibition spaces. These are in close proximity to toilet facilities making it possible to close off this zone for evening events.

Section 01
Section 01

By varying the vertical north-facing openings between the prefabricated east and west facing panels makes a dynamic façade. This portrays the interior movement, while the building negotiates between new and old.

© Sindre Ellingsen
© Sindre Ellingsen

About this office
Helen & Hard
Office

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Library Norway
