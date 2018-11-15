World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. United Kingdom
  5. LTS Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Science Gallery London / LTS Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Science Gallery London / LTS Architects

  15 November, 2018
Science Gallery London / LTS Architects
Science Gallery London / LTS Architects, © Peter Landers
© Peter Landers

© Peter Landers

  • Main Contractor

    Interserve Paragon

  • Structural Engineer

    WSP

  • M&E Engineer

    WSP

  • PM for Design & Tender

    Lendlease

  • PM for Construction

    GSCI

  • CDM Co-ordinator

    Turner & Townsend

  • Landscape Architect

    LDA

  • Heritage Consultant

    Alan Baxter Associates

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Turner & Townsend

  • Lighting Designers

    Arup Lighting

  • Fire Consultant

    Astute Fire

  • Archaeologist

    Pre-Construct Archaeology

  • Planning Consultant

    Deloittes Planning Services

  • Enabling Works

    Contractor Deconstruct

  • Transport Consultant

    TTP Consultants

  • Acoustic Consultant

    Hann Tucker

  • Wayfinding Design

    Atelier / Why Brow

  • Approved Building Inspector

    MLM
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers

Text description provided by the architects. A significant new addition to the cultural landscape of the UK’ s capital; Science Gallery London is an extraordinary project that fuses the innovative programme of Science Gallery International with the research strengths of King’ s College London. LTS Architects was appointed by the client, King’s College London to design the new Gallery and unlock the full potential of the site. Housed within the Grade II* listed Boland House, part of the original Guy’s Hospital, opposite London Bridge Station, the Gallery will engage visitors with a programme blending science, art, and technology.

© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers

The building has an inward-looking Georgian façade, but the brief demanded permeability and openness to draw in foot traffic from the neighboring station. The client required a flexible, adaptable space, clear navigation of the entrance and ease of access for temporary exhibitions. Given the historic sensitivities of the site, it was a refurbishment driven by balancing the simple functional requirements of the brief with the complexity of working with a listed building. The architectural response opens up the building, positioning the main entrance within the streetscape, rather than inside the courtyard and carving out a large glazed opening from the masonry façade to act as a ‘shop front’ revealing the exhibitions and activities within.

© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers
Axonometry Sectioned
Axonometry Sectioned
© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers

The interventions are sympathetic to the original building, using the same palette of materials as the listed facade, yet stretching and molding them into an entrance sequence formed of contemporary architectural elements. A long cast stone seat wall draws visitors into the Gallery from the north and completes the Portland Stone plinth of the building. The goods lift tower, fundamental to the workings of the gallery, is placed within the street, cloaked with dynamically edge lit lasered glass panels. The long seat wall folds from outside to in, allowing a seamless transition through the generous main atrium into the Gallery which stands more than a meter above street level. In a deliberate move, it addresses a natural axis with the underground station exit which realigns the Gallery entrance with one of the oldest thoroughfares in London - Great Maze Pond.

© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers

Inside the volumes are open and continuous with spaces that can be lit, closed off or opened up at the whim of a curator. This enables ultimate flexibility so that the galleries can change their aspect completely from one exhibition to the next. The ground floor, which is used as a café space and shop by day can be reconfigured with ease to turn into an events space at night. The project also provides a lecture and performance theatre and events facilities as well as a re-imagined Georgian Courtyard which will house cultural and academic events. The Courtyard was previously used as a car park but is now a fully restored and accessible public square.

© Peter Landers
© Peter Landers

Cite: "Science Gallery London / LTS Architects" 15 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904299/science-gallery-london-lts-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

