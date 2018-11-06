World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Israel
  5. Pitsou Kedem Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Pavilion House / Irene Goldberg + Pitsou Kedem Architects

Pavilion House / Irene Goldberg + Pitsou Kedem Architects

  • 01:00 - 6 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Pavilion House / Irene Goldberg + Pitsou Kedem Architects
Save this picture!
Pavilion House / Irene Goldberg + Pitsou Kedem Architects, © Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

© Amit Geron © Amit Geron © Amit Geron © Amit Geron + 27

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Text description provided by the architects. Although from afar it seems one-leveled, this house – which sits on a platform that rises 60cm above ground level - has another level dug underground.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Its structure resembles a tent on stilts – eight frames of steel poles and beams, set in two-meter intervals, hold the concrete ceiling and frame the central space, reaching 3.85m high. Around the layout of poles and beams the house is enveloped with wide windows held in place with a surrounding steel beam (in which various systems are concealed). A ribbon window situated above the beam makes the ceiling seem to float (another ribbon window, set in the gap between the platform and the house, illuminates the basement). More natural light enters through a rectangular internal courtyard at the heart of the house, completely open to the sky and surrounded with glass walls that allow sunlight to reach the basement floor.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

This abundance of natural light is framed with four thick walls, one on each facade – that delineate the house’s different areas (the entrance wall, the living room wall, or the main bedroom). These walls are covered in a thin layer of slate planks placed one slightly overlapping the other. This arrangement of planks sets the tone of the house’s overall design – the window openings in the walls, the texture of the internal walls and the carpentry items, the flooring slabs and the garden planters.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Pitsou Kedem Architects
Office
Irene Goldberg
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Israel
Cite: "Pavilion House / Irene Goldberg + Pitsou Kedem Architects" 06 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904261/pavilion-house-irene-goldberg-plus-pitsou-kedem-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream