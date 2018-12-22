World
Mosha Twin Villa / Special Space Studio, © Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

© Parham Taghioff © Parham Taghioff © Parham Taghioff © Parham Taghioff + 28

  • Architects

    Special Space Studio

  • Location

    Mosha, Iran

  • Lead Architects

    Mojtaba Tasallot, Hossein Namazi

  • Design Team

    Mahyar Tasallot, Nastran Hasani, Milad Sarhadi, Hamed Sarhadi, Marzieh Mehranfar

  • Area

    1100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Parham Taghioff, Masoud Banafsheh

  • Civil Engineer

    Ebrahim Taheri

  • Executive Manager

    Mohammad Tasallot

  • Executive Team

    Reza Keshavarzian, Javid Bayat, Arash Ameri, Omid Deilami
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Mosha, Iran and is about design of two villas in a site with an area of 2000 sq.m. And 40% slope. The important point at the beginning of the design is about locating zones on site and according to client order, the site was divided into 3 parts and the middle part is the common area between two villas. In this area, we placed pool volume as a valuable element and two stairs that are backbones of design and dividers of each villa’s border.

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Masoud Banafsheh
© Masoud Banafsheh

These stairs connect the lowest level of the site to the highest level. In the left and right side, we placed two villas so that they embrace the yard and stairs. Their public zones are facing to the common yard and private zones to site. According to this zoning, three levels of each block was created. Site stairs come to the landings in each level and lead to yards in front of openings.

Sections A and B
Sections A and B

The possibility of water flow in the project was a positive result of sites’ high slope. Rainwater moves in streams and stores in the ponds in the lowest level of the site. The roofs were sloped in different directions and large openings were created to answer to climate restrictions. Openings give the most view from the inside out and in reverse. In this way, the visual privacy was obtained.

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

