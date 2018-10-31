World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. United States
  5. OFFICIAL
  6. 2018
  7. Houndstooth Coffee MLK / OFFICIAL

Houndstooth Coffee MLK / OFFICIAL

  • 16:00 - 31 October, 2018
Houndstooth Coffee MLK / OFFICIAL
Houndstooth Coffee MLK / OFFICIAL, © Robert Yu Photography
© Robert Yu Photography

© Robert Yu Photography © Robert Yu Photography © Robert Yu Photography © Robert Yu Photography + 21

© Robert Yu Photography
© Robert Yu Photography

Text description provided by the architects. A bright and welcoming space established by full height glass walls envelope the Houndstooth Coffee interior.  An expansive U-shaped bar with split capabilities allows it to work as a full-service coffee bar during the day and cocktail bar in the evenings.  The form and materiality of the bar defines and directs its uses.  The quartz monoblock to the east is thoughtfully carved to receive customers and equipment while the opposite high bar is a white oak cantilevered surface.

© Robert Yu Photography
© Robert Yu Photography

Above the bar is a sculptural white volume clad in alder slats that activates the space and intuitively directs customers from entry points on opposite ends of the storefront to point of service while concealing mechanical systems. The form, likened to a ship in a bottle, brings mass and focus to the voluminous interior.  The architectural horizontality is complemented and balanced by vertically oriented and textured materials that respond to functional needs of durability and acoustic control. 

© Robert Yu Photography
© Robert Yu Photography

Floor mounted stools, designed by the architect as butcher block white oak milled into a conical seat resting atop a sandblasted then clear-coated steel base, wrap the front of the bar and high counter seating along the window.  A custom designed communal table, swiveling lounge chairs, and floating bench offer seating options for all levels of interaction.

© Robert Yu Photography
© Robert Yu Photography

As the natural light dissipates in the evenings, a soft warm glow illuminates the bar ceiling while the rest of the volume goes slowly out of focus, subtly transitioning to an intimate atmosphere.   

About this office
OFFICIAL
Office

Cite: "Houndstooth Coffee MLK / OFFICIAL" 31 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903795/houndstooth-coffee-mlk-official/> ISSN 0719-8884

