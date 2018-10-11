World
Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

PH Freire / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto

  12:00 - 11 October, 2018
PH Freire / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto
Text description provided by the architects. The proposal for the reform is born with the investment of the program, the social part is taken to the upper floor in contact with the terrace and the private area of ​​bedrooms to the ground floor with its two small patios.

Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
The apartment is located in the lung of the block, accessing through the common corridor. Limited by walls, it is "enclosed" in a context of heterogeneous constructions of low height.

Seeking to enhance the pre-existing unevenness in the first level between interior and exterior the living room is extended on the terrace, in different level with the kitchen which is "buried" letting the terrace glimpse through a thin slit of glass arranged horizontally.

Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section

Small sales sew the S-E wall that borders the corridor, providing cross ventilation and showing small cuts of the heterogeneous context that surrounds it.

About this office
Ignacio Szulman arquitecto
Office

Cite: "PH Freire / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto" [PH Freire / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto] 11 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903544/ph-freire-ignacio-szulman-arquitecto/> ISSN 0719-8884

