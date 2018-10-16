Call for Submissions: 2018 Wood Design & Building Awards

The design and construction community is revolutionizing the way we think about wood in construction. Growing pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, coupled with a desire for aesthetically appealing designs, have resulted in a wood momentum that is being celebrated by architects and engineers around the world.
The Wood Design & Building Awards program is an opportunity to recognize the inroads that design and construction teams have achieved for wood applications in their projects. Inspiring submissions push the boundaries of innovation and challenge conventional ways of thinking about wood in construction. As wood science technologies and research advance, so too must the perception of wood’s capabilities within the built environment. As architects and engineers look to duplication examples in other parts of the world, there is a push for taller and more robust wood building systems within North America. Projects submitted to the Wood Design & Building Awards program are accepted from Canada, US, and internationally, adding value to the diversity of wood building application examples.
The Wood Design & Building Awards program recognizes design teams that are passionate about promoting and inspiring a wood culture in construction, celebrating wood as a safe, strong and sophisticated building material.
Selected winning projects submitted to the Wood Design & Building Awards program are featured in the award-winning Wood Design Awards book – Celebrating Excellence in Wood Architecture. This coveted publication is designed to inspire design and construction teams to explore the realm of possibilities of wood for their next projects. A jury of prominent architects from Canada and the U.S. reviews the submissions based on various considerations such as creativity, appropriate use of wood materials in satisfying clients’ building and site requirements and innovative design.
2018 Jury
- Shelley Craig, Principal at Urban Arts Architecture
- Paul Masi, Principal at Bates Masi + ARCHITECTS
- Andrew Frontini, Principal at Perkins+Will
Deadlines
- Early bird deadline: November 1st, 2018
- Submissions deadline: November 28th, 2018.
Take a look at the previous year's winners below.
Georgica Cove (East Hampton, New York) / Bates Masi + Architects
Valley Villa (Vilnius, Lithuania) / Arches
Organic Farm (Tangshan, Hebei , China) / ARCHSTUDIO
Casa Curved (Basel, Switzerland) / Daluz Gonzalez Architekten
Haus B, Stuttgart (Stuttgart, Germany) / Yonder – Architektur und Design
Elementary School Unterdorf Höchst (Höchst ,Vorarlberg, Austria) / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten
Skyline House (Oakland, California) / Terry & Terry Architecture
Bloomberg Tech Hub (San Francisco, California) / IwamotoScott Architecture
The Owsley Brown II History Center (Louisville, Kentucky) / de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop
Wooden Ventilation Towers (Stockholm, Sweden) / Rundquist Architects
Pinterest NY (New York, New York) / IwamotoScott Architecture and Spector Group (Architect of Record)
Lazaridis Hall (Waterloo, Ontario) / Diamond Schmitt Architects
A special thank you to this year’s Awards program sponsors for their ongoing support – Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Real Cedar, Sansin; as well as our media sponsor e-architect.
Submit your project(s) today at www.wooddesignawards.com
Download the information related to this competition here.
