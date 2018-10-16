World
Call for Submissions: 2018 Wood Design & Building Awards

  • 03:30 - 16 October, 2018
Call for Submissions: 2018 Wood Design & Building Awards
Call for Submissions: 2018 Wood Design & Building Awards, Audain Art Museum (Whistler, British Columbia) / Patkau Architects
Audain Art Museum (Whistler, British Columbia) / Patkau Architects

The design and construction community is revolutionizing the way we think about wood in construction. Growing pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, coupled with a desire for aesthetically appealing designs, have resulted in a wood momentum that is being celebrated by architects and engineers around the world.

Courtyard House on a River (Greenwater, Washington) / Robert Hutchison Architecture Georgica Cove (East Hampton, New York) / Bates Masi + Architects Valley Villa (Vilnius, Lithuania) / Arches Organic Farm (Tangshan, Hebei , China) / ARCHSTUDIO + 16

Courtyard House on a River (Greenwater, Washington) / Robert Hutchison Architecture
Courtyard House on a River (Greenwater, Washington) / Robert Hutchison Architecture

The Wood Design & Building Awards program is an opportunity to recognize the inroads that design and construction teams have achieved for wood applications in their projects. Inspiring submissions push the boundaries of innovation and challenge conventional ways of thinking about wood in construction. As wood science technologies and research advance, so too must the perception of wood’s capabilities within the built environment. As architects and engineers look to duplication examples in other parts of the world, there is a push for taller and more robust wood building systems within North America. Projects submitted to the Wood Design & Building Awards program are accepted from Canada, US, and internationally, adding value to the diversity of wood building application examples.

UC Architecture School Building (Santiago , Chile) / Gonzalo Claro
UC Architecture School Building (Santiago , Chile) / Gonzalo Claro

The Wood Design & Building Awards program recognizes design teams that are passionate about promoting and inspiring a wood culture in construction, celebrating wood as a safe, strong and sophisticated building material.

Selected winning projects submitted to the Wood Design & Building Awards program are featured in the award-winning Wood Design Awards book – Celebrating Excellence in Wood Architecture. This coveted publication is designed to inspire design and construction teams to explore the realm of possibilities of wood for their next projects. A jury of prominent architects from Canada and the U.S. reviews the submissions based on various considerations such as creativity, appropriate use of wood materials in satisfying clients’ building and site requirements and innovative design.

Ways of Wood (Boston, Massachusetts) / Margen-Lab
Ways of Wood (Boston, Massachusetts) / Margen-Lab

2018 Jury

  • Shelley Craig, Principal at Urban Arts Architecture 
  • Paul Masi, Principal at Bates Masi + ARCHITECTS 
  • Andrew Frontini, Principal at Perkins+Will

Deadlines

  • Early bird deadline: November 1st, 2018
  • Submissions deadline: November 28th, 2018.

Take a look at the previous year's winners below.

Georgica Cove (East Hampton, New York) / Bates Masi + Architects

Georgica Cove (East Hampton, New York) / Bates Masi + Architects
Georgica Cove (East Hampton, New York) / Bates Masi + Architects

Valley Villa (Vilnius, Lithuania) / Arches

Valley Villa (Vilnius, Lithuania) / Arches
Valley Villa (Vilnius, Lithuania) / Arches

Organic Farm (Tangshan, Hebei , China) / ARCHSTUDIO

Organic Farm (Tangshan, Hebei , China) / ARCHSTUDIO
Organic Farm (Tangshan, Hebei , China) / ARCHSTUDIO

Casa Curved (Basel, Switzerland) / Daluz Gonzalez Architekten

Casa Curved (Basel, Switzerland) / Daluz Gonzalez Architekten
Casa Curved (Basel, Switzerland) / Daluz Gonzalez Architekten

Haus B, Stuttgart (Stuttgart, Germany) / Yonder – Architektur und Design

Haus B, Stuttgart (Stuttgart, Germany) / Yonder – Architektur und Design
Haus B, Stuttgart (Stuttgart, Germany) / Yonder – Architektur und Design

Elementary School Unterdorf Höchst (Höchst ,Vorarlberg, Austria) / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten

Elementary School Unterdorf Höchst (Höchst ,Vorarlberg, Austria) / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten
Elementary School Unterdorf Höchst (Höchst ,Vorarlberg, Austria) / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten

Skyline House (Oakland, California) / Terry & Terry Architecture

Skyline House (Oakland, California) / Terry & Terry Architecture
Skyline House (Oakland, California) / Terry & Terry Architecture

Bloomberg Tech Hub (San Francisco, California) / IwamotoScott Architecture

Bloomberg Tech Hub (San Francisco, California) / IwamotoScott Architecture
Bloomberg Tech Hub (San Francisco, California) / IwamotoScott Architecture

The Owsley Brown II History Center (Louisville, Kentucky) / de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop

The Owsley Brown II History Center (Louisville, Kentucky) / de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop
The Owsley Brown II History Center (Louisville, Kentucky) / de Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop

Wooden Ventilation Towers (Stockholm, Sweden) / Rundquist Architects

Wooden Ventilation Towers (Stockholm, Sweden) / Rundquist Architects
Wooden Ventilation Towers (Stockholm, Sweden) / Rundquist Architects

Pinterest NY (New York, New York) / IwamotoScott Architecture and Spector Group (Architect of Record)

Pinterest NY (New York, New York) / IwamotoScott Architecture and Spector Group (Architect of Record)
Pinterest NY (New York, New York) / IwamotoScott Architecture and Spector Group (Architect of Record)

Lazaridis Hall (Waterloo, Ontario) / Diamond Schmitt Architects

Lazaridis Hall (Waterloo, Ontario) / Diamond Schmitt Architects
Lazaridis Hall (Waterloo, Ontario) / Diamond Schmitt Architects

A special thank you to this year’s Awards program sponsors for their ongoing support – Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Real Cedar, Sansin; as well as our media sponsor e-architect.

Submit your project(s) today at www.wooddesignawards.com

Download the information related to this competition here.

  • Title

    Call for Submissions: 2018 Wood Design & Building Awards

  • Type

    Call for Submissions

  • Organizers

    Wood Design & Building/Canadian Wood Council

  • Registration Deadline

    28/11/2018 23:59

  • Submission Deadline

    28/11/2018 23:59

  • Price

    165.00 USD - 190.00 USD
This call for submissions was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Call for Submissions" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: " Call for Submissions: 2018 Wood Design & Building Awards" 16 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903504/call-for-submissions-wood-design-and-building-awards-2018/> ISSN 0719-8884

