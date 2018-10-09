World
Kalkbreite / Müller Sigrist Architekten

  01:00 - 9 October, 2018
© Martin Stollenwerk
© Martin Stollenwerk

  • Construction Management

    B&P Baurealisation, Zürich

  • Civil Engineer

    Dr. Lüchinger und Meyer, Zürich

  • Building Physics

    BWS Bauphysik AG, Winterthur

  • Color Design

    Jörg Niederberger

  • Landscape Architecture

    Freiraumarchitektur GmbH

  • Clients

    Housing cooperative Kalkbreite (live-work-complex), City of Zürich (tram depot)
© Michael Egloff
© Martin Stollenwerk
© Martin Stollenwerk

Text description provided by the architects. The residential and commercial complex with integrated tram depot stands at a prominent point marking the boundary between two city districts. It combines residential, service and commercial uses in an identity-lending, large but compact form.

Section 02
Section 02
© Martin Stollenwerk
© Martin Stollenwerk
Section 01
Section 01

A cascade of access points links indoors and outdoors, walkable roofs and a courtyard above the tram depot. The building complex contains 88 flats, »joker spaces« that can be added on, various communal areas as well as cultural, catering, retail and service premises for 256 residents and providing 200 jobs. Kalkbreite hence offers new and flexible forms of living and working, serving as a model for cooperative living in the city.

© Martin Stollenwerk
© Martin Stollenwerk
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Martin Stollenwerk
© Martin Stollenwerk

The complex was built according to the energy and ecology targets of the 2000-watt society and meets the Minergie-P-Eco standard. The seven-storey building is a hybrid construction with a façade of prefabricated wood elements. The plaster walls of the polygonal perimeter block development dazzle in colours ranging from orange to turquoise.

© Martin Stollenwerk
© Martin Stollenwerk

Cite: "Kalkbreite / Müller Sigrist Architekten" 09 Oct 2018. ArchDaily.

