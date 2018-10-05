ecoSuites, A Reed-Clad Hotel / Alex A. Tsolakis Architecture

+ 41

Lighting & furniture design Alex A. Tsolakis, 157+173 designers.

Structural Engineer Andreas Khlioumis. Swimming Pool Engineer: Intel Water More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Hotel extension, Tristinika Beach, Greece. The camouflaged hotel. The swimming pool facade (NE-NW) is completely covered with sliding panels clad in local reed that grows on the hotel site. The reed panels hide the full-height glass windows behind them, creating a softer, more discreet, non-reflective facade that blends into the natural surroundings. At the same time, the sliding reed panels provide sun protection and privacy to the inhabitant, as they enable guests to transform their balconies into private outdoor rooms.

The SE-SW facade features vertical wooden planks, that indicate the private entrance to each suite. The wooden facade blocks direct sunlight, while letting the sea breeze circulate through the suites. The rooms of the suites flow into one another, and the huge glass sliding windows blur the boundary between inside and outside. The open floor plan and its orientation work together with the facades, keeping interiors cool during the summer heat. As the new ecoSuites are an addition to an existing hotel, the existing buildings and view orientations had to be considered.

Each suite floor plan is pivoted and shifted within the building envelope for optimum orientation. The design involved local materials, local labour, handcrafted furniture and flooring. Structural steel was utilized for the frame and precast concrete for all the wall partitions. On-site construction time amounted to 4 months for 900m2.