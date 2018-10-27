World
MQ Studio / CAA

  • 21:00 - 27 October, 2018
MQ Studio / CAA
Interior. Image © Felix Amiss
Interior. Image © Felix Amiss

Exterior. Image © Felix Amiss Ceiling_detail. Image © Felix Amiss Detail. Image © Felix Amiss Ceiling_detail. Image © Zhuoying Ren + 31

  • Architects

    CAA

  • Location

    World trade center III, Beijing, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Haowei Liu

  • Design Team

    Xuewei Liu, Xingyun Zhao, Zhuoying Ren, Shevaun Mistry, Tianle Xiao

  • Area

    150.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Zhuoying Ren, Felix Amiss

  • Construction Manager

    Shengping Xiao

  • Manufacture

    Xia Men Hualixin Architectural Decoration Co.,Ltd

  • Client

    MQ Studio
    • More Specs Less Specs
Detail. Image © Felix Amiss
Detail. Image © Felix Amiss

Text description provided by the architects. The golden flowing river contrasted with soft misty clouds located at Beijing world trade center, a hair salo; MQ studio has been designed and construction completed by CAA at the end of August 2018.

Detail. Image © Zhuoying Ren
Detail. Image © Zhuoying Ren

Located in the Beijing central banking district, surrounded by a multitude of fashion outlets, MQ studio Beijing flagship settles itself within a unique place. Going being all the functional requirements, it is not a hair dressing studio, but an art sculpture exhibited at the hub of the China World Trade Center.

Ceiling_detail. Image © Felix Amiss
Ceiling_detail. Image © Felix Amiss

As one moves closer to this area, cloud images are seen, which are projected onto the glass that envelops the space. These images are superimposed onto the space as a layer and when viewed from outside to in, it creates a sense of infinite possibility and opportunity, which is much associated within the infinite horizons of the sky.

Detail. Image © Zhuoying Ren
Detail. Image © Zhuoying Ren

Rising from clouds, the golden ceiling sculpture provides visitors a powerful visual experience as they pass by, consequently attracting people enter the salon and enjoy this cloud surrounded, sky flowing wonderland.

Detail. Image © Felix Amiss
Detail. Image © Felix Amiss

Inside the space, the shimmering ceiling is lifted out of clouds, referencing a golden river soaked in evening sunlight, flowing slowly into the distance. At various points it trickles down like a stalactite to form the vanity mirror used by the hair stylists. The combination of aesthetics and function here is designed seamlessly. The metaphorical clouds become a medium that transfers people from the one dimension to the next, linking the spectator to a new parallel utopia.

Floor plan
Floor plan

The floor plan of the salon is an irregular shape, penetrated by four large inclined columns which form part of the buildings concrete superstructure to hold up the 330m height building above.

Ceiling_detail. Image © Felix Amiss
Ceiling_detail. Image © Felix Amiss

The salon is located at a core of the building, and a number of different building service pipes transit the space across the ceiling. The unique structure and the small-scale space produce various design challenges, which founder Liu Haowei decided to try.

Detail. Image © Zhuoying Ren
Detail. Image © Zhuoying Ren

Instead of concealing the industrial building services behind a screen, the design chose to highlight the ceiling part by using a generative design algorithm to create the impressive parametric form which simulates a wave pattern.

Under construction. Image © Felix Amiss
Under construction. Image © Felix Amiss

Conceptually the ceiling is operating as a wave of water, sparkling under the sunshine. Highly reflective golden stainless steel was applied to make the ceiling, and after studying the reflection properties of the material at different angles, the CAA team aligned each surface accurately to let light bounce and refract at different angles, creating glamor and drama in this house of fashion and style.

Under construction. Image © Felix Amiss
Under construction. Image © Felix Amiss

Behind the scenes was a large challenge for the construction team. Over 300 different hexagons are all made and installed by hands.

Ceiling_detail. Image © Felix Amiss
Ceiling_detail. Image © Felix Amiss

The general soldering method is not possible due to the material delicate properties. The design team and the construction team spent several months of time to develop the best solution and to make the final installation of the interior art piece possible.

Ceiling_detail. Image © Zhuoying Ren
Ceiling_detail. Image © Zhuoying Ren

In the heart of the hustle and bustle of the Beijing business CBD, this golden river flows above the clouds and becomes a secret place created by CAA, leaving a special impression that adds another great experience to the Chinese capital.

Exterior. Image © Felix Amiss
Exterior. Image © Felix Amiss

