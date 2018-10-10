World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. China
  5. TEMP
  6. 2018
  7. Café Parallel / TEMP

Café Parallel / TEMP

  • 20:00 - 10 October, 2018
Café Parallel / TEMP
Café Parallel / TEMP, © Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

© Weiqi Jin

  • Architects

    TEMP

  • Location

    Guloudong Street #231, Dongcheng District, Beijing, China

  • Design Team

    Howard Jiho Kim, Dakyung Hwang, Zhenkun Cai, Xiaojing Guo, Zhihua Chen

  • Area

    40.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. Beijing-based architecture studio, TEMP has designed a café in the old hutong area near the Drum Tower, Beijng. Café Parallel occupies an old wood structured space that was close to being collapsed. Reinforced with steel structures and refinished with bricks, cement, and metal mesh, it has been renovated into a modern café.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Grey bricks are the choice of material for its exterior as they are the most commonly used around this neighborhood locally. They are laid in a way that emphasizes the horizontal parallel lines adding an extra depth to the façade. Two south-facing glazed openings, a swinging door and a window bring in much sunlight and welcomes the passersby into the store.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Three steps of long bench-like seating are angled towards the street for a nicer view. These diagonal lines also create a triangular corner with enough depth to plant a tree. Red bricks cover the floor and the steps. Wooden cabinets, shelves, and displays are placed on top of these brick walls.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

The original roof structures are covered by stainless steel mesh that hangs from the newly added steel beams. The suspended surfaces reveal partially the older wood joists that have worn out over time. Cement walls bring together the ground, the ceiling, and the wooden cabinets. Café Parallel embodies a modern lifestyle within the older traditional spaces.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Weiqi Jin

北京平行咖啡 / TEMP工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

