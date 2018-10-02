World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. Vietnam
  5. atelier OBJECTIFS
  6. 2017
  7. Bêtania / atelier OBJECTIFS

Bêtania / atelier OBJECTIFS

  • 00:00 - 2 October, 2018
Bêtania / atelier OBJECTIFS
Bêtania / atelier OBJECTIFS, © Julien BARRO
© Julien BARRO

© Julien BARRO © Julien BARRO © Julien BARRO © Julien BARRO + 33

  • Architects

    atelier OBJECTIFS

  • Location

    44 Hàm Nghi, Phước Vĩnh, Thành phố Huế, Thừa Thiên Huế, Vietnam

  • Lead Architects

    Julien BARRO, Franklin REGAD, Daniel SEDE

  • Area

    2370.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Julien BARRO

  • Local Firm for Construction

    BHA architecture: Nguyen Xuan Minh, Nguyen Van Quy

  • Clients

    Foundation "les enfants de Hué"

  • Budget

    1,200,000 USD
    More Specs
© Julien BARRO
© Julien BARRO

Text description provided by the architects. Bêtania is a residence dedicated to social educative needs. A series of basic archetypal framework shape up the building in a very rational, simple and economical manner. Specific lengths are given to each section of the construction reducing distances to its neighbors as its best and implementing land use. At the center, significant common spaces are displayed: an open and a covered courtyard. Around those, exteriors passageways purposely distribute bedrooms for 78 female students. The residence also hosts a low budget restaurant and a library.

© Julien BARRO
© Julien BARRO
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Julien BARRO
© Julien BARRO

The building’s structure is made of reinforced concrete and filled with painted bricks. A succession of two-sided roof covers the residence. The given rhythm slices the emanating volume into smaller entities, reminding us of the vernacular constructions that are lining up the streets all over the country. Hue’s tropical climate required particular and specific protection from massive rain and heavy heat. These considerations shape up the building.

© Julien BARRO
© Julien BARRO

Rainwater is gathered in large roof collector and drops along the facades throughout large vertical canals. At the bottom, it is either directed into public water systems or towards a reservoir installed under the courtyard. Stored rainwater can be used for cleaning, watering and feed a fountain that contributes to cool down the inner atmosphere. A thin cement triangular pattern fills the structural framework allowing easy and efficient airflows throughout the construction. This simple and proven artifact generates permanents shades on building inner facades. It also provides privacy to the residence, annihilating proximate views from surrounding construction.

© Julien BARRO
© Julien BARRO

The exterior has a mineral, sober and somehow abstracts appearance. Interior wooden facades give a more domestic and welcoming character. In the courtyard, a flowering tree and the fountain contribute to a suitable studious and peaceful atmosphere. Centered on it, each habited cell benefits from its quietness contrasting with the active and busy life of surrounding streets. This construction received the gold medal at the Vietnam Green Building Award 2018, in Hanoi.

© Julien BARRO
© Julien BARRO
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© Julien BARRO
© Julien BARRO

About this office
atelier OBJECTIFS
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Library Educational Architecture Other facilities Dining Hall Dorms Vietnam
Cite: "Bêtania / atelier OBJECTIFS" 02 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903024/betania-atelier-objectifs/> ISSN 0719-8884

