Christian Dada Taipei / Fumiko Takahama Architects

Architects Fumiko Takahama Architects

Location Taipei, Taiwan

Lead Architects Fumiko Takahama

Team Takahito Ohno, Kie Torii

Area 150.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Rex Chu

Manufacturers

Structural Design Yasuhiro Kaneda

Structural Design Yasuhiro Kaneda

Contractor Dynasty Design Corporation

Text description provided by the architects. Christian Dada Taipei is a flagship shop in Taipei which is second dedicated store outside of Japan for the noted fashion house. The 150sqm space uses “Ruins” as a design concept – after the first oversea store in Singapore showing the Japanese origins of the label and distinguishing from other luxury brands, the focus is more on “Dadaism”, the brand grand concept.

Reminiscent of an abandoned place where the walls are destroyed, the floor is wet by water leakage, and the light coming through from the hole on the roof, the design proposes a series of random walls sticking out from the floor and the ceiling, exposed untreated black steel pipes, highly glossy mortar floor, and the Barrisol ceiling.

The walls divide the space gently and inviting the customers to walk around, simultaneously create various areas helping break down collection by story, gender, look etc. The untreated steel pipes for hanging garments are dismountable for occasional events such as installation, performance, and catwalk.

The walls are made from raw cement boards, in normal use, a backing material. The decision was made during the construction phase when we found on site that “Unfinished” and “Ruins” are contextually opposite but in fact looking alike. The special treatment onto the selected walls, daubing mortar by the designer himself, completed the space.