  Franco-German Embassy in Dhaka / Stephane Paumier Architects

Franco-German Embassy in Dhaka / Stephane Paumier Architects

  • 20:00 - 29 September, 2018
Franco-German Embassy in Dhaka / Stephane Paumier Architects
Franco-German Embassy in Dhaka / Stephane Paumier Architects, © Amit Pasricha
© Amit Pasricha

© Amit Pasricha

  • Architects

    Stephane Paumier Architects

  • Location

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

  • Lead Architects

    Stéphane Paumier, Atika Jain, Ashwin Bhargava, Sagarika Suri, Gayatri Eshwaran, Gargi Roy, Chinmay Kumar Mohanta, Hugo Badia-Berger

  • Area

    6635.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Amit Pasricha

  • Other Participants

    Ministère des Affaires étrangères, Government of the French Republic, Synthesis Architects, National Development Engineers, Axis Consultants, Gazi & Associates, Utility Professionals, Beteb, Arnaud Hug, Stephane Tissinier
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Amit Pasricha
© Amit Pasricha

Text description provided by the architects. The common ambition of the Franco-German embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh presented itself as a strong opportunity for the design team to display the theme of duality and unity in a single building. This synergy between the two nations led to proposing a formal concept of permanent growth. The double DNA like spiral represents the dynamic relationship of France and Germany as the ‘political and economic engine' of modern Europe.

Site Plan
Site Plan

The program is a combination of a common base for the reception, section issuing the Schengen visa, security services, technical support, and parking, but identified chanceries, French and German ambassadors and separate IT services. From this 'common ground' emerged the tower to express duality. One of the constraints on the 8000 sq.m. square plot was a large set back from all sides to mitigate the possible effect of a bomb blast on the road; leaving a low rise ground level in contact with the street for the visa section and technical areas, and a tower with diplomats. That became a de-facto medieval castle with the boundary wall playing the rampart.

© Amit Pasricha
© Amit Pasricha
Concept Diagram
Concept Diagram
© Amit Pasricha
© Amit Pasricha

The resulting garden is divided as a Char-Bagh in the tradition of Moghul gardens). This concept opened the possibility of a formal arrival court for the officials and cars followed by a ‘court d’honneur’ after the drop off porch for the diplomats and ambassadors, a ‘terrace de café’ for the café outdoor extension for casual events by the cultural service and the trade commission’s café du commerce towards the school courtyard and the formal garden for receptions, cocktails, garden parties, and national day celebrations.

© Amit Pasricha
© Amit Pasricha
Brick Details
Brick Details

The diplomatic area of Baridhara is a lush green enclave of low rise embassies within large gardens, in the best tradition of Dhaka of the 60s that was a garden city. In this neighborhood are remarkable buildings like the British High Commission, the US Embassy, and the Korean Embassy. Most are made of exposed brick, the best of its kind in South Asia- silky rich red bricks from the delta. We felt the great opportunity to blend in the texture of the city while being different at the same time. In this scheme, there is no front-back, no left-right, and no top-bottom segregation. Every entity gets its equal share of exposure on all sides; the continuity is ensured by two continuous stairs facing each other around the atrium.

© Amit Pasricha
© Amit Pasricha
Section 1
Section 1
© Amit Pasricha
© Amit Pasricha

