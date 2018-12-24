World
  7. 85 Union / Looney Ricks Kiss

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

85 Union / Looney Ricks Kiss

  • 17:00 - 24 December, 2018
85 Union / Looney Ricks Kiss
Save this picture!
85 Union / Looney Ricks Kiss, © Ken West Photography
© Ken West Photography

© Ken West Photography © Ken West Photography © Ken West Photography © Ken West Photography + 11

  • Structural Engineer

    Tom Robinson & Associates

  • Mechanical Engineer

    Gala Engineering

  • Plumbing Engineer

    White Plumbing & Mechanical

  • General Contractor for General Renovation

    Montgomery Martin Contractors

  • General Contractor for Red Deluxe

    Metro Construction
    More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ken West Photography
© Ken West Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The design goal of the 85 Union renovation was to take an existing underwhelming building form, located on one of the most important iconic corners in downtown Memphis, and reveal with elegant clarity the underlying rhythm and structure of both the new building and its inhabitants.

Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans

The ground plane was opened to create a continuous floor to ceiling glazing that allows the building to lightly float on its base and puts the ground floor activity on display. 

Save this picture!
© Ken West Photography
© Ken West Photography

The upper form of existing brick curtainwall was peeled back and punched to reveal the primary structural frame – a cast-in-place column and beam system. The new openings allow light to flood the interior space of the advertising agency and also put their creativity on display for the city.

Save this picture!
Concept Sketch
Concept Sketch

The interior plan for the upper floors is open with interior glass walls allowing light to filter through private offices or conference rooms into the new open, central two-story loft that connects the second and third floors of the space.

Save this picture!
© Ken West Photography
© Ken West Photography

