World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Estudio V2 Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. MF House / Estudio V2 Arquitectos

MF House / Estudio V2 Arquitectos

  • 12:00 - 5 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MF House / Estudio V2 Arquitectos
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

© Alejandro Peral © Alejandro Peral © Alejandro Peral © Alejandro Peral + 31

  • Structural Calculation

    Ingecon SA – Ingeniero Roberto Scasso

  • Landscape

    Sincron Paisajismo
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
MF House / Estudio V2 Arquitectos, © Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

Text description provided by the architects. The Single Family Home is located in a closed neighborhood of City Bell, on a plot of 900m2 with a leafy ash forest. The intention is to conserve most of the trees and generate spaces for expansion and larges visuals.
The project is based on three specific premises: spatial flexibility, large environments and a fluid relationship with the outside.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

The morphological conformation of the house is given by a large prism of concrete seen of 13 m X 13 m, suspended in the air that contains the private areas of the house. To delimit internally the different areas we use mobile and flexible panels, generating storage modules, creating a flexible and adaptable floor to the needs of each stage.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

The social activities of the house are developed on the ground floor in a single inside space, maintaining a fluid relationship with the outside generated by the continuity of concrete slab, which is projected from the inside to the galleries, officiating as sunscreens, this inside-outside spatial continuity is supported by a linear container module covered in wood, which contains big storage spaces.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The possibility of hiding windows in the walls and the power to generate a unique inside-outside open space allows duplicating the using area of the house.
The boards of the formwork used for the execution of the walls of concrete seen were reused with the Japanese technique of carbonization of the wood, employed to cover the south surface of the house and isolating it from the adverse climatic conditions.

The supporting structure is hidden and backward, emphasizing the suspension of the prism. Wood, glass and concrete, materialize the totality of the spaces and offer through their texture a fluid harmony with the environment.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

The landscaping was planned from the beginning of the architectural project, creating a communication with the existing and generating a direct relationship with the environment, always taking as a premise the climatic variables of the inside spaces, transition and exterior spaces. The vegetation and the containment of different spaces were used, giving rise to an aesthetic characteristic of each site, generating a link between people and outside space.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Estudio V2 Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Argentina
Cite: "MF House / Estudio V2 Arquitectos" [Casa MF / Estudio V2 Arquitectos] 05 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902724/mf-house-estudio-v2-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream