World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. United States
  5. Marlon Blackwell Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Heart of the Park Buildings at Shelby Farms Park / Marlon Blackwell Architect + James Corner Field Operations

Heart of the Park Buildings at Shelby Farms Park / Marlon Blackwell Architect + James Corner Field Operations

  • 14:00 - 5 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Heart of the Park Buildings at Shelby Farms Park / Marlon Blackwell Architect + James Corner Field Operations
Save this picture!
Heart of the Park Buildings at Shelby Farms Park / Marlon Blackwell Architect + James Corner Field Operations, © Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

© Timothy Hursley © Timothy Hursley © Timothy Hursley © Timothy Hursley + 42

  • Mechanical, Plumbing Engineering

    Haltom Engineering

  • Electrical Engineering

    Canup Engineering

  • Structural Engineering, Engineer of Record

    Engineering Consultants, Inc.

  • Structural Engineering, Concept Design

    Guy Nordenson & Associates

  • Civil Engineering

    Pickering Firm Inc.

  • Architectural Lighting

    Renfro Design Group

  • Interior Design (Restaurant and Café)

    Semple Brown

  • Furnishings

    Fleming Architects

  • Shelby Farms Park Master Plan

    4,500 acres

  • Heart of the Park

    Approximately 200 acres
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

Text description provided by the architects. Shelby Farms Park, one of the largest urban parks in the country, has implemented a master plan developed by James Corner Field Operations (JCFO) to revitalize the Park into a unique, 21st-century landmark. Located on land that was once a penal farm and carries on an agricultural use today, the transformed Park is simultaneously a city and regional amenity. The “Heart of the Park,” the centerpiece and social hub of the Park, features an ensemble of new buildings and structures located around the 80 acres Hyde Lake.

Save this picture!
Heart of the Plan Buildings Plan
Heart of the Plan Buildings Plan

The buildings at Shelby Farms seek to live in between, balancing the local and the universal, introducing one to another and honoring the value of both. This has long been a role for Memphis, offering a collection of its local culture to the world at large. Now Shelby Farms Park offers the opportunity for these tides - the outflow of the local, and the inflow of the universal - to wash across a common landscape. Intensely specific in their function and articulation but universal in their abstract figuration, each member of this family of silhouettes.

Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

Drawing upon the local vernacular – porches, dogtrots, agricultural sheds – the buildings establish an ensemble of figures with a shared material palette. Centrally located, the Visitor Center creates a new iconic image for the reformed landscape. The building acts as the nerve center of the Park, serving as a point of arrival for visitors and featuring welcome center, gift shop, and administrative functions. Seemingly more porch than building, the Visitor Center embraces and intensifies the landscape. Elegant and rhythmic from a distance, a generosity is revealed in person, with a material palette born of the intersection between the natural and the industrial.

Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley
Save this picture!
Restaurant + Event Center Section
Restaurant + Event Center Section
Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

Local, second-growth cypress walls offer warmth and tactility in the dogtrots that serve as the transition to the striking cleft overlooking the new lake. In contrast, an elusive skin of aluminum bar grate gently filters sunlight while hinting at the architecture of industrial agriculture and allowing the humid Memphis air to drift in, slowly threshed by large fans hovering overhead. A deep porch is provided at the Restaurant and Event Center, a place to watch as the sun sets across the subtle bend of the lake. Located at the east end of the lake, the Restaurant and Event Center is an economic and social catalyst for the Park. Slung low and spreading as it becomes one with the landscape, the stone base provides a permanence that complements the ethereal, protective wing of the roof.

Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

The Event Stage, Boat House, and Lakeside Picnic Pavilions contribute to the Heart of the Park’s active and dynamic landscape. Each pavilion connects to the pathways that weave together the physical and social experience of Shelby Farms Park. The scale and ambition of the project will likely take a generation to be fully appreciated; however, now even in its infancy, the renewed landscape and augmented offerings enrich the City of Memphis, providing an invaluable resource to a diverse population.

Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley
Save this picture!
Axonometries
Axonometries
Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Marlon Blackwell Architects
Office
James Corner Field Operations
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture Park United States
Cite: "Heart of the Park Buildings at Shelby Farms Park / Marlon Blackwell Architect + James Corner Field Operations" 05 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902720/heart-of-the-park-buildings-at-shelby-farms-park-marlon-blackwell-architect-plus-james-corner-field-operations/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream