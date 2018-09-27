World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Maki Yoshimura Architecture Office | MYAO
  6. 2018
  7. House in Zengo / Maki Yoshimura Architecture Office | MYAO

House in Zengo / Maki Yoshimura Architecture Office | MYAO

  • 00:00 - 27 September, 2018
House in Zengo / Maki Yoshimura Architecture Office | MYAO
House in Zengo / Maki Yoshimura Architecture Office | MYAO, © Hiroshi Tanigawa
© Hiroshi Tanigawa

© Hiroshi Tanigawa

© Hiroshi Tanigawa
© Hiroshi Tanigawa

Text description provided by the architects. When I work on design, the ways of life are also rising simultaneously.

What is important here is not the depth of the relationship, rather the part of “simultaneous”.

© Hiroshi Tanigawa
© Hiroshi Tanigawa

I think it’s important to feel the synchronicity between design and the life at that moment.

For that reason, in my design, I want to make the relationship between the parts and the whole as flexible as possible.

© Hiroshi Tanigawa
© Hiroshi Tanigawa

This houseis considered as a changing vessel, sometimes change to the studio of art events. 

We first thought about a simple diagram adopting two axis from devision of the site.

Schemes are useful as a trigger for organizing relationships, but sometimes spoils space if it’s overprinted.

© Hiroshi Tanigawa
© Hiroshi Tanigawa
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
© Hiroshi Tanigawa
© Hiroshi Tanigawa
2nd floor plan
2nd floor plan

Therefore, the scheme once introduced, is disintegrated afterwards according to the micro circumstances and reapplied to the parts. 

The whole way of appearance also changes depending on the relationship of the parts redefined each time.

© Hiroshi Tanigawa
© Hiroshi Tanigawa

About this office
Maki Yoshimura Architecture Office | MYAO
Office

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "House in Zengo / Maki Yoshimura Architecture Office | MYAO" 27 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902710/house-in-zengo-maki-yoshimura-architecture-office-myao/> ISSN 0719-8884

