All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. Design Studio Maoom
  6. 2018
  7. Coffee Nap Roasters 2nd / Design Studio Maoom

Coffee Nap Roasters 2nd / Design Studio Maoom

  • 19:00 - 27 September, 2018
Coffee Nap Roasters 2nd / Design Studio Maoom
Coffee Nap Roasters 2nd / Design Studio Maoom, © Soulgraph Jin Seonggi
© Soulgraph Jin Seonggi

© Soulgraph Jin Seonggi

© Soulgraph Jin Seonggi
Text description provided by the architects. The hill, where I sit, is my space! A place to relax, a new experience, design concept reinterpreted with the variety of languages. The hill located at the corner of the alleyway in Yeon-nam Dong will catch your attention.

© Soulgraph Jin Seonggi
This small shop got rid of the concept of “Space (Tables and chairs) needed to “Sit”. Getting rid of the tables and the chairs, and looking up from the low hill, where your sight is, became the space and scenery. Having a diverse way to sit, beyond overcoming uncomfortableness, would mean the beginning of a new experience. This small place is a tiny coffee shop where you can enjoy a cup of coffee with wherever you choose to sit, becomes your space.

© Soulgraph Jin Seonggi
© Soulgraph Jin Seonggi
Diagram 01
Diagram 01
© Soulgraph Jin Seonggi
A purpose such as, “New experience, where everybody stays in the same space but they must be able to enjoy the variety of sceneries.” is expressed with metaphorical interpretation including “The hill”.

Diagram 03
Diagram 03

The hill, where breeze passed by, becomes a space that gives freedom of sights.
The light, time and shape walk slowly through the ceiling.
The moon hiding behind the hill. The coffee bar becomes a shining stage with baristas.
The bamboo, feels wavering winds.
The mirror, captures the calm sunset.
“The hill is a space where you can sit and relax for a moment = A place where one wants to rest”

© Soulgraph Jin Seonggi
In a subconscious moment where the sensibility of a person is moved by the familiar experience, the message of the hill here, will be recognized as space to just sit down and relax. The additional element to the scenery, is probably the moment when nature moves. The light that shines through the ceiling will stay on the hill according to the time.

© Soulgraph Jin Seonggi
The winds that will blow across the shop will sway the leaves on the bamboo tree. The sunset will reflect in the mirror and will generate another sense of color. When the sun sets and darkness comes upon, the coffee bar with the barista will become a shining stage like the moon hidden behind the hill.

© Soulgraph Jin Seonggi
The hill, with the total floor area of 42.05 square meters, after excluding coffee making area and human traffic moving space out of total area of 50.5 square meters including the stairs that reach up to 1,500mm, and to ease the movement up and down the hill, a gap between the bricks have been adjusted to 10-~15mm on the location, and is consisted of 7,000 sheets of bricks including the flooring and the furniture.

Diagram 02
Diagram 02

The stairs, which is the way to the restroom, is structured to go to the highest point of the hill and to come back down, where a feeling of disappearing behind the hill, and the view of resting people intersect.

© Soulgraph Jin Seonggi
© Soulgraph Jin Seonggi

About this office
Design Studio Maoom
Office

Concrete Brick

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop South Korea
Cite: "Coffee Nap Roasters 2nd / Design Studio Maoom" 27 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902706/coffee-nap-roasters-2nd-design-studio-maoom/> ISSN 0719-8884

