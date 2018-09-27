World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Campus
  4. China
  5. Naturalbuild
  6. 2018
  7. Shanghai Auto Expo Park RV Club / NATURALBUILD

Shanghai Auto Expo Park RV Club / NATURALBUILD

  • 21:00 - 27 September, 2018
Shanghai Auto Expo Park RV Club / NATURALBUILD
southeast view. Image © Hao Chen
southeast view. Image © Hao Chen

event space and lawn. Image © Hao Chen light travels through the full height interior wall. Image © Hao Chen view from the reception. Image © Hao Chen continuous wood structure and steel beam. Image © Hao Chen + 16

  • Architects

    Naturalbuild

  • Location

    Yuanbo, Jiading, Shanghai, China

  • Lead Architects

    Yanfei Shui, Yichi Su, Yuanrong Ma

  • Project Architect

    Wenting Zhang

  • Design Team

    Yuan Lv, Jeffrey Wong

  • Area

    426.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Hao Chen

  • Operation and Marketing

    Campgrounds of China

  • Structural Engineer

    AND Office/Zhun Zhang

  • Wood Structure Design & Construction

    Shanghai SKF Construction Co, Ltd./Xiaojun Zhuang

  • MEP Engineer

    Zhe Chen, Pengfei Lu, Chaoyi Zhou

  • Client

    Shanghai International Automobile City (Group) Co.,Ltd
southwest view of the club building in the campground. Image © Hao Chen
southwest view of the club building in the campground. Image © Hao Chen

Text description provided by the architects. The building sits in a Recreational Vehicle campground at the north of the Shanghai Auto Expo Park. Since 1936 when the first Airstream “Clipper” was born in California, RV camping has been winning wide popularity among western families.

event space and lawn. Image © Hao Chen
event space and lawn. Image © Hao Chen

Loved by a small part of Chinese families, RVs are considered to have great potential in China. With the support from Shanghai International Automobile City (SAIC) and Campgrounds of China, the building was not only conceived to be a management support for the campground, but also a culture club that promotes the RV lifestyle to a wider audience.

light travels through the full height interior wall. Image © Hao Chen
light travels through the full height interior wall. Image © Hao Chen
sections
sections
main space with light weight movable furniture. Image © Hao Chen
main space with light weight movable furniture. Image © Hao Chen

The irregular quadrangle footprint responds to its surroundings. The closed back blocks the city traffic to its north, while the open façade faces the greenery of the park on the south. This club is intended for both the club members and the general public, therefore the building is seeking a balance between exclusiveness and inclusiveness.

view from the reception. Image © Hao Chen
view from the reception. Image © Hao Chen
elevations
elevations
reception and VIP deck. Image © Hao Chen
reception and VIP deck. Image © Hao Chen

The structural design works in concert with the space’s nature of compatibility: The entity is supported by the steel structure and wrapped by a Douglas fir system from the pitched roof to the facade walls.

model study space and structure. Image Courtesy of NATURALBUILD Operation LLC
model study space and structure. Image Courtesy of NATURALBUILD Operation LLC
continuous wood structure and steel beam. Image © Hao Chen
continuous wood structure and steel beam. Image © Hao Chen

The upper part of the full height wall in the main space is built with perforated panels. In this way, it subtly connects the spaces on the two sides of the wall when light travels through slightly and reveals the hidden steel frame inside.

north view. Image © Hao Chen
north view. Image © Hao Chen

Naturalbuild
Cite: "Shanghai Auto Expo Park RV Club / NATURALBUILD" 27 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902688/shanghai-auto-expo-park-rv-club-naturalbuild/> ISSN 0719-8884

southeast view. Image © Hao Chen

上海汽车博览公园车友俱乐部 / 直造建筑事务所

