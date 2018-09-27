Shanghai Auto Expo Park RV Club / NATURALBUILD

+ 16

Architects Naturalbuild

Location Yuanbo, Jiading, Shanghai, China

Lead Architects Yanfei Shui, Yichi Su, Yuanrong Ma

Project Architect Wenting Zhang

Design Team Yuan Lv, Jeffrey Wong

Area 426.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Hao Chen

Operation and Marketing Campgrounds of China

Structural Engineer AND Office/Zhun Zhang

Wood Structure Design & Construction Shanghai SKF Construction Co, Ltd./Xiaojun Zhuang

MEP Engineer Zhe Chen, Pengfei Lu, Chaoyi Zhou

Client Shanghai International Automobile City (Group) Co.,Ltd More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! southwest view of the club building in the campground. Image © Hao Chen

Text description provided by the architects. The building sits in a Recreational Vehicle campground at the north of the Shanghai Auto Expo Park. Since 1936 when the first Airstream “Clipper” was born in California, RV camping has been winning wide popularity among western families.

Save this picture! event space and lawn. Image © Hao Chen

Loved by a small part of Chinese families, RVs are considered to have great potential in China. With the support from Shanghai International Automobile City (SAIC) and Campgrounds of China, the building was not only conceived to be a management support for the campground, but also a culture club that promotes the RV lifestyle to a wider audience.

Save this picture! light travels through the full height interior wall. Image © Hao Chen

Save this picture! main space with light weight movable furniture. Image © Hao Chen

The irregular quadrangle footprint responds to its surroundings. The closed back blocks the city traffic to its north, while the open façade faces the greenery of the park on the south. This club is intended for both the club members and the general public, therefore the building is seeking a balance between exclusiveness and inclusiveness.

Save this picture! view from the reception. Image © Hao Chen

Save this picture! reception and VIP deck. Image © Hao Chen

The structural design works in concert with the space’s nature of compatibility: The entity is supported by the steel structure and wrapped by a Douglas fir system from the pitched roof to the facade walls.

Save this picture! model study space and structure. Image Courtesy of NATURALBUILD Operation LLC

Save this picture! continuous wood structure and steel beam. Image © Hao Chen

The upper part of the full height wall in the main space is built with perforated panels. In this way, it subtly connects the spaces on the two sides of the wall when light travels through slightly and reveals the hidden steel frame inside.