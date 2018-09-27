Shanghai Auto Expo Park RV Club / NATURALBUILD

-
Architects
-
LocationYuanbo, Jiading, Shanghai, China
-
Lead ArchitectsYanfei Shui, Yichi Su, Yuanrong Ma
-
Project ArchitectWenting Zhang
-
Design TeamYuan Lv, Jeffrey Wong
-
Area426.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
Operation and MarketingCampgrounds of China
-
Structural EngineerAND Office/Zhun Zhang
-
Wood Structure Design & ConstructionShanghai SKF Construction Co, Ltd./Xiaojun Zhuang
-
MEP EngineerZhe Chen, Pengfei Lu, Chaoyi Zhou
-
ClientShanghai International Automobile City (Group) Co.,Ltd
Text description provided by the architects. The building sits in a Recreational Vehicle campground at the north of the Shanghai Auto Expo Park. Since 1936 when the first Airstream “Clipper” was born in California, RV camping has been winning wide popularity among western families.
Loved by a small part of Chinese families, RVs are considered to have great potential in China. With the support from Shanghai International Automobile City (SAIC) and Campgrounds of China, the building was not only conceived to be a management support for the campground, but also a culture club that promotes the RV lifestyle to a wider audience.
The irregular quadrangle footprint responds to its surroundings. The closed back blocks the city traffic to its north, while the open façade faces the greenery of the park on the south. This club is intended for both the club members and the general public, therefore the building is seeking a balance between exclusiveness and inclusiveness.
The structural design works in concert with the space’s nature of compatibility: The entity is supported by the steel structure and wrapped by a Douglas fir system from the pitched roof to the facade walls.
The upper part of the full height wall in the main space is built with perforated panels. In this way, it subtly connects the spaces on the two sides of the wall when light travels through slightly and reveals the hidden steel frame inside.