All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Atelier-r
  6. 2018
  7. Faculty of Physical Culture University Olomouc Campus / Atelier-r

Faculty of Physical Culture University Olomouc Campus / Atelier-r

  • 05:00 - 29 September, 2018
Faculty of Physical Culture University Olomouc Campus / Atelier-r
© Lukáš Pelech
  • Architects

    Atelier-r

  • Location

    U Letiště 976/32, 779 00 Olomouc, Czech Republic

  • Lead Architects

    Miroslav Pospíšil

  • Area

    3875.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Lukáš Pelech

  • Design Team

    Martin Borák, Daria Johanesová, Martin Karlík, Milena Koblihová, Robert Randys

  • Client

    Univerzita Palackého v Olomouci

  • Investor

    Palacký University Olomouc

  • Construction Contractors

    GEMO and Zlínstav
    • More Specs Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The whole complex comprises 4 buildings which due to financing requirements was divided into two separate investment campaigns. The first one is the BALUO Application centre in the vicinity of the Faculty of Physical Culture of the Palacký University in Olomouc comprising 3 new buildings, namely SO.02 connection passageway, SO.03 test hall and SO.04 testing pool. The next construction stage was the reconstruction and extension of a former laundry to the SO.01 Kinantropology Research Centre of the Faculty of Physical Culture of the Palacký University in Olomouc which was finished last. All 4 buildings together form one operational unit.

The basic purpose of the construction is for research used in sport and medicine together with the related educational process. The connection passageway forms the main entrance to the complex. Downstairs there is a snack bar, reception and recreational space. From here you can access other buildings with a pool, spacious gym, gymnastics hall, climbing wall (outdoor and indoor), ski simulator, prototype workshops, test laboratories, research workrooms and necessary sanitary, administrative and operational facilities.    

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Individual buildings are made of four simple blocks differing from each other in their operational use and massings. The difference between them is accented from the outside by the material used for cladding the individual buildings. The facade of the test hall is made of raw concrete with climbing holds, the test pool is clad with wooden lamellas, the Kinanthropology Centre is covered by ceramic strips and the connection passageway enclosed among other buildings ends particularly by glass-walled facades. In this way, the blocks create an easily readable composition. The same materials, namely raw concrete, wood and glass, appear significantly both on the facades, and in the interiors.

About this office
Atelier-r
Office

Cite: "Faculty of Physical Culture University Olomouc Campus / Atelier-r" 29 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902457/faculty-of-physical-culture-university-olomouc-campus-atelier-r/> ISSN 0719-8884

