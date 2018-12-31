World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. APS - Pablo Senmartin
  6. 2017
  7. House in the Air / APS - Pablo Senmartin

House in the Air / APS - Pablo Senmartin

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in the Air / APS - Pablo Senmartin
Save this picture!
House in the Air / APS - Pablo Senmartin, © Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

© Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte + 25

  • Architects

    APS - Pablo Senmartin

  • Location

    Cordoba, Argentina

  • Author Architect

    Pablo Senmartin

  • Design Team

    Carlos Nieto

  • Graphic Design

    Cristian Romero

  • Area

    400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photography

    Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

 "I'm going to make you a house in the air, so that you live, as that house has no foundations, it has the system that I invented ... and if it does not fly, it does not rise, it will not reach there" .  Rafael Escalona

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

In the northwest area of ​​the extensive periphery of the city of Córdoba, there is the San Martin natural reserve, around which a series of closed neighborhoods have grown in recent years. In one of these neighborhoods, the studio carried out this house for a family of 5 members. Being away from the center of the city, the program requested by the family included areas of study and work for parents and children, as well as areas of common use that support an intense social life.

Save this picture!
Plans and Sections
Plans and Sections

The land of 600m2 is located in a corner that contains an old carob tree, which was taken as an opportunity within the structure of the neighborhood, among many fences and walls, to generate a place of reference and encounter, a place-square, from where , you can access both the study area - work of the house, as the kitchen-services sector, as well as the area of ​​multiple use separately depending on the occasion.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

There is no single front, there is no single access, there are alternatives.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

From the square, the house works through the articulation of programmatic blocks that are superimposed on each other, a journey is proposed, the house begins its transformation, looking for connections between the various elements of the context, a stone block - pirca , next to the carob tree as an image of link with the landscape of the nature reserve, from this introverted image, solid and simple, it moves towards a transparent, luminous, flexible interior that surrounds a large courtyard with a pool.

Save this picture!
Program
Program
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

This fluidity and inner transparency is achieved by implementing as a guideline the challenge to gravity, placing 2 solid volumes containing the bedrooms, resting on another 2 lightweight rooms of common use, these volumes are displaced, producing a phase shift that arms Transitional spaces, when the supports are hidden, by contrast, they seem to fly, they rise looking for images of the nearby natural reserve. The constructive technique of the reinforced concrete at the service of the concept-idea to reach allows to reach a cantilever of 4.50m x 5.50m by means of a ribbed slab with flat beams of 40cm of height supported on piles of 25x25 cm.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

A central vacuum divides the functional program and increases the feeling of weightlessness. The reinforced concrete staircase occupies a central position and crosses the double height, as an articulating reference and as a sculpture within this integrated and fluid space.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The transparent and aerial house, has managed to avoid fences.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
APS - Pablo Senmartin
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "House in the Air / APS - Pablo Senmartin" [ Casa en el Aire / APS - Pablo Senmartin] 31 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902382/house-in-the-air-aps-pablo-senmartin/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream