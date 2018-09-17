World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Hawkins\Brown
  6. 2018
  7. University of Oxford Beecroft Building / Hawkins\Brown

University of Oxford Beecroft Building / Hawkins\Brown

  • 10:30 - 17 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
University of Oxford Beecroft Building / Hawkins\Brown
Save this picture!
University of Oxford Beecroft Building / Hawkins\Brown, © Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

© Jack Hobhouse © Jack Hobhouse © Jack Hobhouse © Jack Hobhouse + 24

  • Main Contractor

    Laing O’Rourke

  • Project Manager

    WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Turner & Townsend

  • M&E Engineer

    Hoare Lea

  • Structural Engineer

    Peter Brett Associates
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

Text description provided by the architects. Hawkins\Brown was appointed by the University of Oxford in 2009 to design the new theoretical and experimental physics building. The University’s vision was for a collaborative working environment that would sit alongside cutting edge laboratories to provide unprecedented facilities for the university’s world-leading research in Physics.

Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

The site allotted for the new building presented a number of challenging constraints for the designers. At the junction of Parks Road and Keble Road in the north east of Oxford City Centre, the prominent location sits in close proximity to several listed buildings, notably the grade I listed neo-gothic buildings of Keble College, designed in the 1870s by William Butterfield. A protected cedar tree sits adjacent to the main entrance and the site is also enclosed by Oxford’s Central City Conservation Area on two sides. The building enjoys expansive views across the University Parks to the north and its massing has been arranged to respond to the varied local context, which contains a range of scales and settings.

Save this picture!
Model © Jack Hobhouse
Model © Jack Hobhouse

The building is clad in a combination of bronze, glass and expanded copper mesh insert panels with a grid of naturally weathering bronze fins. The rhythm, vertical emphasis and colour respond to the upright gothic style of Keble College. Large picture windows frame views into and out of the internal collaboration spaces, creating visual connections between activities within the building and its context.

Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

Buildings in central Oxford are restricted by the city’s “Carfax Height” policy, which limits new buildings within 1.2km of Carfax Tower in the centre of Oxford to 18m in height. In order to fit the full complement of accommodation required by the university onto the site, including an extensive amount of services and plant to achieve extremely stable and tightly controlled laboratory environments, the development of a 16 metre-deep basement was necessary. This houses two floors of facilities that meet the highest global standards.

Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

Within the robust basement floors, structurally isolated “black box” laboratories that require onerous standards of vibration isolation have been created. These are housed on top of monolithic concrete keel slabs, the heaviest of which weighs 54 tonnes, and are mounted on sophisticated damping systems to provide a stable platform for nano- scale experiments that are otherwise sensitive enough to be affected by vibration sources that include the M40 Motorway, nine miles to the east.

Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

Major plant equipment is housed in a sub-basement with a physical break between the structures to isolate any vibration that may affect experiments.

Despite the heavy servicing of the Experimental Physics laboratories, Hawkins\Brown’s building achieved a BREEAM Excellent rating.

Save this picture!
Section Diagram © Wigwam Visual
Section Diagram © Wigwam Visual

The central atrium, through which rises a series of stairs and landings, provides a focal point for the building and establishes continuity between the two halves. The landings are equipped with blackboards and informal seating and act as stages, facilitating presentations by researchers and encouraging them to test, discuss and develop their ideas together. This is supported by strong visual links across the atrium and into individual research offices. This aspect is in line with the university’s vision for the Department to break with the traditional academic working model and learn from industry to transform its working methods. 

Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Hawkins\Brown
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University United Kingdom
Cite: "University of Oxford Beecroft Building / Hawkins\Brown" 17 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902141/university-of-oxford-beecroft-building-hawkins-brown/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »