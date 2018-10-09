A House between a Museum and a Kitchen / Jesús Aparicio Guisado

+ 18

Collaborators Eduardo Blanes Pérez, Carlos Izquierdo García

Collaborating Student Juan Carlos Bragado Peña More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation considers dividing the apartment into two areas: the servant and the served spaces. The first one is developed in the rear area of the house, taking advantage of the lighting and ventilation through the interior patios of the building. The only room structured with furniture is located along the main façade and facing to the most important art gallery since the XVIII century in Madrid.

The intervention wants to put in value the many positive pre-existent elements that the apartment had: a main total space, an important clear height and the reinforced concrete structure of beams and columns. The remodeling has strengthened the museum presence in the apartment’s interiors and maintained the maximum ceiling height, showing the structure where it had a special meaning. As a background of this scene, all the house has been covered with a white oak hardwood flooring.

In short, this renovation is an apartment which is tightened by two opposite main rooms: a living room with a view, in front of the museum, and a bright kitchen which takes profit of an existent skylight and pre-existent high hollows.