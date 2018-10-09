World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Spain
  5. Jesús Aparicio Guisado
  6. 2017
  7. A House between a Museum and a Kitchen / Jesús Aparicio Guisado

A House between a Museum and a Kitchen / Jesús Aparicio Guisado

  • 08:00 - 9 October, 2018
A House between a Museum and a Kitchen / Jesús Aparicio Guisado
A House between a Museum and a Kitchen / Jesús Aparicio Guisado, © Montse Zamorano
© Montse Zamorano

  • Collaborators

    Eduardo Blanes Pérez, Carlos Izquierdo García

  • Collaborating Student

    Juan Carlos Bragado Peña
    More Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The renovation considers dividing the apartment into two areas: the servant and the served spaces. The first one is developed in the rear area of the house, taking advantage of the lighting and ventilation through the interior patios of the building. The only room structured with furniture is located along the main façade and facing to the most important art gallery since the XVIII century in Madrid.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
The intervention wants to put in value the many positive pre-existent elements that the apartment had: a main total space, an important clear height and the reinforced concrete structure of beams and columns. The remodeling has strengthened the museum presence in the apartment’s interiors and maintained the maximum ceiling height, showing the structure where it had a special meaning. As a background of this scene, all the house has been covered with a white oak hardwood flooring. 

Axonometric
Axonometric

In short, this renovation is an apartment which is tightened by two opposite main rooms: a living room with a view, in front of the museum, and a bright kitchen which takes profit of an existent skylight and pre-existent high hollows.  

About this office
Jesús Aparicio Guisado
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Spain
Cite: "A House between a Museum and a Kitchen / Jesús Aparicio Guisado" [Una casa entre el museo y la cocina / Jesús Aparicio Guisado] 09 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902042/a-house-between-a-museum-and-a-kitchen-jesus-aparicio-guisado/> ISSN 0719-8884

