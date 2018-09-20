World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Fresneda & Zamora Arquitectura
  6. 2017
  7. Guarnón House / Fresneda & Zamora Arquitectura

Guarnón House / Fresneda & Zamora Arquitectura

  • 11:00 - 20 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Guarnón House / Fresneda & Zamora Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Guarnón House / Fresneda & Zamora Arquitectura, © Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

© Javier Callejas © Javier Callejas © Javier Callejas © Javier Callejas + 18

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

Text description provided by the architects. How to face the construction of a home with a small plot of land enclosed between walls, whose only façade faces north? This is the starting point of a project which, due to its complex answer, is based on simple premises. The project begins by dialoguing with tradition: The idea of building a courtyard house with contemporary style and language arises. The centrality of this type of housing allows the permeability of space and light, giving a feeling of amplitude that contrasts with the original size of the plot. The courtyard acquires its contemporary nature thanks to the chosen materials, concrete and reed, which use light to sift their textures and materiality.

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas
Save this picture!
Drawings
Drawings
Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

The house is embedded in the land, and it becomes a large volume that serves to contain the land. This body of containment holds two programs that can function independently.

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

On the one hand, there is the main housing programme, which is developed on the first, second and third floors of the project. The stairs and the courtyard become the protagonists of these spaces. The interior void generates facades that are perforated in multiple points to let the light through, without these rooms losing their intimacy to the street. The staircase appears as a sculptural and vertebrating element of the different spaces. Thus, courtyard and staircase link the house spatially and perceptually.

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

On the other hand, there is a volume which is more tied to tectonic, to the shelter offered by penumbra. This volume is intended for the storage areas in the house, as well as for the entrance hall and guest home. The contrast between the two parts is evident by the way the light from the ceilings sprouts, which is filtered thanks to the double height skylights. The house makes possible to inhabit a basement without being aware that one is in one, and while the tenants enjoy their patio house, the guests enjoy another house as Granadine as the cave house.

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

With economic means, it is possible to execute two houses in this plot of 85m2 and that at first showed such unfavourable characteristics.

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

The spaces of the house contrast for their honesty. The structure appears in the form of planes, generating the main surfaces that serve to form the spaces of this house. In contrast to this stony material, the reed is used to create the necessary auxiliary planes -lattices in openings to the outside and false ceiling planes-. Finally, the floor is made with a noble material such as wood. Concrete, in contrast to wood and reed. The combination of artificial versus natural and which character is reinforced when the light emanates from the skylights, a moment in which games of grammages and textures appear, of shadow lines.

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

In the end, the Guarnón is a house with spaces sheltered by the warmth of material decisions, together with the light of the south.

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Fresneda & Zamora Arquitectura
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "Guarnón House / Fresneda & Zamora Arquitectura" [Casa Guarnón / Fresneda & Zamora Arquitectura] 20 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902027/guarnon-house-fresneda-and-zamora-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »