  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Master Plan
  4. United Kingdom
  5. David Chipperfield Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Royal Academy of Arts Masterplan / David Chipperfield Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Royal Academy of Arts Masterplan / David Chipperfield Architects

  • 10:00 - 6 September, 2018
Royal Academy of Arts Masterplan / David Chipperfield Architects
Royal Academy of Arts Masterplan / David Chipperfield Architects, © Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

© Simon Menges © Simon Menges © Simon Menges © Simon Menges + 13

  • Conservation Architect

    Julian Harrap Architects

  • Landscape Architects

    Wirtz International

  • Structural Engineer

    Alan Baxter Architects

  • Services Engineer

    Arup

  • Theatre and Acoustic Consultant

    Sound Space Vision

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Gardiner & Theobald

  • Project Manager

    Buro Four

  • Lighting

    Arup

  • Planning Consultant

    Gerald Eve

  • Signage

    John Morgan studio
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

Text description provided by the architects. Founded in 1768, the Royal Academy of Arts is the oldest arts institution in Britain. Since 1868 it has been based in Burlington House on Piccadilly, in central London. In 1998 the RA acquired 6 Burlington Gardens, an Italianate building of comparable size located immediately to the north of Burlington House and oriented in the opposite direction. Originally designed in the 1860s as the Senate House for the University of London, 6 Burlington Gardens had been modified over the years. The master plan involved connecting the Burlington House and Burlington Gardens sites in both physical and ideological terms.

Sketch
Sketch
Interior
Interior

A new programme had to be developed for 6 Burlington Gardens and coherence gave to the entire complex. Promoting the refurbishment of the two Grade II* listed buildings, the master plan drew on the existing building structures, opening previously closed off areas while introducing a series of punctual interventions that range from repair and restoration to the introduction of contemporary elements. A new route through the center of the buildings provides a public link between Piccadilly and Burlington Gardens, connecting the main entrances of both buildings.

© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

This new route leads from the brick-vaulted corridor, previously used for storage, through to a new in-situ concrete bridge, while bisecting the RA Schools. The bridge, housing a lift and staircase, negotiates the change of level and the differing axis of both buildings. It also overlooks a new sculpture garden for the RA Schools both exposing and integrating their activity into the campus. The transformation of 6 Burlington Gardens includes the reinstatement of a lecture theatre at the west end of the building. This required the removal of a floor that had been added and the relocation of the historic British Academy room.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The new auditorium, seating 250, is semi-circular and modeled on a classical amphitheater or scientific theatre. It is entered from the top and the large clerestory windows have been fully reinstated. The former Senate Room has been restored and serves as a new cafeteria with one of the smaller committee rooms now an architecture gallery. The historic laboratory rooms have been re-aligned as an enfilade of contemporary, day-lit gallery spaces. The large room on the east side of the building, originally a library, now serves as the Collections gallery housing Michelangelo’s Taddei Tondo, formerly located in the Sackler rooms.

© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

The aforementioned British Academy room is now enclosed in a new fair-faced concrete building which faces the sculpture garden and features the original windows. Small interventions have been made in Burlington House, improving the operational running of both buildings. These range from art handling to new cloakrooms, toilets and ticket offices. The entire project coincides with the Royal Academy’s 250th anniversary, significantly expanding its space while connecting Piccadilly to Burlington Gardens on an urban level, with a cultural programme. 

Cite: "Royal Academy of Arts Masterplan / David Chipperfield Architects" 06 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901598/royal-academy-of-arts-masterplan-david-chipperfield-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

