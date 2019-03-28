World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Israel
  5. Raz Melamed architects
  6. 2017
  7. A5 House / Raz Melamed architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

A5 House / Raz Melamed architects

  • 21:00 - 28 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
A5 House / Raz Melamed architects
Save this picture!
A5 House / Raz Melamed architects, © Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

© Amit Geron © Amit Geron © Amit Geron © Amit Geron + 32

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Text description provided by the architects. The owners of this 70-square-meters studio apartment wished to create an modern getaway for themselves in the historic Neve Tzedek neighborhood in Tel Aviv. The architect Raz Melamed was chosen for the project. Melamed had previous experience with refurbishing and modernizing historic properties in the neighboring ancient city of Jaffa, but the project in Neve Tzedek presented a whole new set of challenges. However, within a few months of hard labored work alongside creative engineer Buki Snir and contractor Elad Cohen, Melamed succeeded in revealing the property’s hidden promise and giving it new life.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

The property, closed and derelict for years, was comprised of a patchwork of shacks that were joined together to create a dark and disjointed maze with a hidden patio. A slanted wall truncated the entire space. The property needed a thorough renovation, but its location in the historic neighborhood required a careful work of preservation and protection of its outer shell.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Melamed created three alternative plans for the interior. The first attempted to create the illusion of an open rectangular space, while hiding the slanted wall, the second worked the slanted wall into the plan and the third heavily relied on it. “We chose the first plan, extenuating the horizontal and vertical axes (Cardo and Decumanus), and dividing the interior into four rectangular spaces: sleeping area, living room, kitchen and patio,” says Melamed.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

An intersection of vitrine windows to the patio on two fronts, and Belgian style pivot windows between the sleeping and kitchen areas allowed centering the property around its well lit patio, while protecting it from the outside gaze for added privacy. Melamed chose wooden shutters typical of the neighborhood for the windows facing the street, and kept the interior open, allowing airflow and a clear line of sight between all the spaces of the interior. In order to further maintain the open plan in the interior, the bathroom was hidden behind a door in the kitchen. With this, Melamed succeeded in creating a sense of an urban secluded villa built around a private courtyard, in what is essentially a small one bedroom apartment.

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Before he could put his grand plans to action, however, Melamed needed to tackle a few more challenges. After years of neglect, the asset needed first to be thoroughly cleaned. Its infrastructure was then replaced, as well as the rotted beams supporting its roof. Situated at street level, the asset suffered from repeated flooding in the past. The affected walls were fixed and the entire property was sealed in order to prevent repeated water damage. This was done without changing the exterior facades or the building’s hight, as required by the preservation authorities. In keeping with the DNA of the neighborhood, two steel rails were chosen to support and strengthen the exterior wall in the patio. 

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

For the interior, and in order to create a clean yet cosy modern space, Melamed chose a gray color palette, as well as natural substances and exposed raw materials. Polished concrete flooring were laid in the interior as well as the patio. Gray tiles were chosen for the bathroom, and the woodwork in the kitchen and the bedroom was also painted gray. The island in the kitchen was dyed black to create a focal point in the space and to match the black granite countertop that was chosen above it. The Belgian-styled ironwork that was incorporated in the pivot partitions, the doors to the patio and the windows, received a coat of coal black. Wooden furniture and greenery in the patio completed the picture and finally provided the owners with the harmonic getaway they hoped for in the heart of the city. 

Save this picture!
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Raz Melamed architects
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Israel
Cite: "A5 House / Raz Melamed architects" 28 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901340/a5-house-raz-melamed-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream