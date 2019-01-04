Fardis Villa / DarianDesign

+ 15

Architects DarianDesign

Location Fardis, Iran

Lead Architects Elham Mollaakbari Darian – Amir Khajehamiri

Area 500.0 m2

Project Year 2013

Photographs Parham Taghioff

Manufacturers Loading...

Other Participants Farhad Khedmatgozar- Sepideh Dastfal - Sina Zinger- Mohamad Asgari More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This villa project is located in a garden area of approximately 500 square meters. According to the client’s needs, the project has three levels in which the ground floor and first floor are integrated and designed as a duplex unit and the last floor is designed as two separated units for two separate families.

Because the project is located in the garden, we endeavored to bring the best view of the garden for the residents of the last floor. For this purpose, a prominent wooden box has been designed on the second floor that creates an independent yard with an area of 60 square meters with a superb view of the surrounding landscape.

We have a great light and view to the ground floor and the first floor by creating a void with high ceiling and windows with large frames. Also, the usage of wooden materials in the facade creates more harmony with the surrounding nature and greenery and highlights the feeling of being in the nature for the user.