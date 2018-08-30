Could You Live in 15 Square Meters of Space? SUMATORIA's 'Tiny Home' May Make You Think Twice

Casa FOA is one of the most important exhibitions for architecture, interior design, landscaping, and industry in Latin America. Chilean architects SUMATORIA were selected to represent their country in the 'Emerging Design of Miniature Housing,' or the Tiny Home, a living space of only 15 square meters (equivalent to the size of a container module).

SUMATORIA proposed a living solution based on digital transformation and increasing urbanization. The solution starts with an efficient, scalable, and easy-to-implement design for primary residences, secondary residences, or even a hotel project, where demand for comfort and durability plays out in a reduced space. The scalability and efficiency of the design works under the 'Plug and Play' concept, which permits serial construction, and makes for reduced building time and costs, as well as easy implementation.

In this 15 square meter (250 x 600 cm) structure, basic needs for a living space are fulfilled. The space is flexible and can play the role of a dual kitchen and living room, bathroom, and bedroom. The dimensions are defined, yet structured in a manner that allows the inhabitant to make use of every centimeter of space without feeling claustrophobic. This is achieved with the installment of mirrors that create the illusion of a larger space.

The kitchen/living area is outfitted with an appliance that serves as a two-burner stove, a combo oven (that fulfills the role of a conventional oven and a microwave) and a refrigerator located beneath the dishwasher. In front of the 'kitchen,' there is a living area with a table.

The restroom is located between the living room/kitchen and bedroom; it also serves as a mediator between the two spaces. The space is fitted with a light shaft that serves as both ventilation and an entry point for natural light, giving the bathroom an element of vertical spaciousness. The shower is located on the other end of the bathroom and is outfitted with two workable glass doors that can be extended to form the shower, or a way to conceal the wash area when not in use.

The bedroom hosts a full-size bed, while under the mattress are 6 suitcase-sized compartments that serve as a closet. At the back of the bed, there are reading lamps and USB outlets with a shelf that also serves as a nightstand.

Everything in the Tiny House fulfills sustainability criteria, from the reuse of grey water to the possibility of installing solar panels, and even insulation materials.

The project was awarded the Casa FOA prize for 'Best Transformation of a Space' and 'Best Application of ROCA' which are distributed in Chile by CHC.